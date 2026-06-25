CJP Protest Enters Day 6, Demonstrators Demand Minister's Resignation, Education Reforms
Students, parents and activists from several states joined the Jantar Mantar protest, seeking education reforms, accountability and an end to examination irregularities.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) entered its sixth day at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, drawing students, youth, parents and citizens from across the country. The demonstrators are demanding reforms in the education system, greater transparency in the examination process and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Throughout the day, participants addressed the gathering, alleging that repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations in recent years have eroded students' confidence in the system. They said accountability must be addressed to safeguard students' future.
Hemant, a second-year student at Delhi University, said he joined the protest to amplify students' voices. He alleged that the government has failed to adequately address issues concerning the education and examination system.
He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying major reforms were needed to protect students' interests. Hemant added that he has been actively participating in the protest since it began.
'Stress Continues Even After Exams'
Happy, a student from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh who graduated in 2025, said students remain under pressure not only while preparing for examinations but also after appearing for them.
He said concerns over possible paper leaks and other irregularities continue even after exams are over, affecting students' confidence. He said he travelled to Delhi to support the protest and noted that people from different states had gathered at Jantar Mantar to raise education-related issues.
Dr Suresh Gawai, who travelled from Mumbai, also expressed support for the agitation. He said he runs a small clinic and business in Mumbai, but felt compelled to join the protest because of concerns about the education system.
He said a strong education system is essential for the country's progress and that students deserve a fair and credible examination process. He added that he was standing in solidarity with students and families affected by controversies surrounding examinations.
Support Pours In From Across States
According to the protesters, the agitation has been receiving support from students, youth and social activists from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and several other states. Many participants said they had taken time off from their studies and work to join the protest, describing it as an issue concerning the future of students across the country rather than any one organisation.
The protesters maintained that, along with reforms in the education system, accountability must also be fixed. They reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying their primary objective is to strengthen the education system, make examinations more transparent and restore students' trust in the process.
Also Read: