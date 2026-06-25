ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protest Enters Day 6, Demonstrators Demand Minister's Resignation, Education Reforms

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the media during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The protest under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) entered its sixth day at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, drawing students, youth, parents and citizens from across the country. The demonstrators are demanding reforms in the education system, greater transparency in the examination process and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Throughout the day, participants addressed the gathering, alleging that repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations in recent years have eroded students' confidence in the system. They said accountability must be addressed to safeguard students' future.

Hemant, a second-year student at Delhi University, said he joined the protest to amplify students' voices. He alleged that the government has failed to adequately address issues concerning the education and examination system.

He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying major reforms were needed to protect students' interests. Hemant added that he has been actively participating in the protest since it began.

'Stress Continues Even After Exams'

Happy, a student from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh who graduated in 2025, said students remain under pressure not only while preparing for examinations but also after appearing for them.