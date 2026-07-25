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18 Delhi Metro Stations Remain Shut For Fourth Straight Day Amid CJP Protest

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

Heavy police deployment outside closed exit of Patel Chowk metro station, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Heavy police deployment outside closed exit of Patel Chowk metro station, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near the Jantar Mantar, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the CJP protest, which has drawn large crowds at the Jantar Mantar over the past few days.

The DMRC has urged passengers to plan their travel and make alternative arrangements wherever necessary, stating that the temporary closures are purely a precautionary measure to support law and order. The shutdown has caused widespread inconvenience for daily commuters, including office-goers, students, lawyers and railway passengers.

Also Read:

  1. CJP Protest: 18 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Shut For Third Straight Day; DMRC Cites Security Concerns
  2. Metro Shutdown, Longer Commutes And Soaring Fares: Delhi-NCR Commuters Bear Brunt Of CJP Protest

TAGGED:

DELHI METRO CLOSED
CJP PROTEST IN DELHI
DELHI METRO INTERCHANGE NEWS
DELHI METRO STATIONS CLOSED TODAY

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