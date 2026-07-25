18 Delhi Metro Stations Remain Shut For Fourth Straight Day Amid CJP Protest
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near the Jantar Mantar, officials said.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.
The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3.…
The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the CJP protest, which has drawn large crowds at the Jantar Mantar over the past few days.
The DMRC has urged passengers to plan their travel and make alternative arrangements wherever necessary, stating that the temporary closures are purely a precautionary measure to support law and order. The shutdown has caused widespread inconvenience for daily commuters, including office-goers, students, lawyers and railway passengers.
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