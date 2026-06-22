ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters Third Day, Group Plans Candlelight Vigil Tonight

New Delhi: The sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding reforms in the education system, accountability for repeated examination paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its third consecutive day on Monday.

Students, youth groups, and social activists participating in the agitation, which began on Saturday, vowed to continue their campaign until concrete action is taken on their demands.

Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar from early Monday morning, raising concerns over the examination system, alleged irregularities in competitive exams, and the future of millions of students. Organisers said the movement extends beyond any single examination and represents the concerns of students across the country seeking transparency and accountability in the education sector.

A network of volunteers has been supporting the agitation by providing tea, water, snacks and meals to those participating in the protest. Organisers acknowledged the contributions of individuals who have been balancing their professional and personal commitments while assisting the movement.

Speaking from the stage, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said such efforts are crucial to sustaining the protest. "Movements are not strengthened only by speeches but also by the dedication of people working behind the scenes," he said.

Allegations Over Basic Facilities

Addressing participants, Dipke urged supporters to remain united and focused on the larger objective of educational reform. He stressed that the movement should not revolve around individuals but around the broader cause of protecting students' interests.

"If mistakes are made, they should be openly discussed and corrected. Just as we question government policies, we must also be willing to acknowledge our own shortcomings," he said, appealing for unity among all groups involved in the agitation.