CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters Third Day, Group Plans Candlelight Vigil Tonight
Students, youth, and social activists participating in the agitation, which began on Saturday, vowed to continue their campaign until action is taken on their demands.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding reforms in the education system, accountability for repeated examination paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its third consecutive day on Monday.
Students, youth groups, and social activists participating in the agitation, which began on Saturday, vowed to continue their campaign until concrete action is taken on their demands.
Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar from early Monday morning, raising concerns over the examination system, alleged irregularities in competitive exams, and the future of millions of students. Organisers said the movement extends beyond any single examination and represents the concerns of students across the country seeking transparency and accountability in the education sector.
A network of volunteers has been supporting the agitation by providing tea, water, snacks and meals to those participating in the protest. Organisers acknowledged the contributions of individuals who have been balancing their professional and personal commitments while assisting the movement.
Speaking from the stage, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said such efforts are crucial to sustaining the protest. "Movements are not strengthened only by speeches but also by the dedication of people working behind the scenes," he said.
Allegations Over Basic Facilities
Addressing participants, Dipke urged supporters to remain united and focused on the larger objective of educational reform. He stressed that the movement should not revolve around individuals but around the broader cause of protecting students' interests.
"If mistakes are made, they should be openly discussed and corrected. Just as we question government policies, we must also be willing to acknowledge our own shortcomings," he said, appealing for unity among all groups involved in the agitation.
Protest organisers alleged that power and water supply around the protest site had been disrupted, creating difficulties for participants. However, no official statement has been issued by authorities regarding these claims.
Despite the challenges, protesters said their determination remains strong and that they will continue the agitation peacefully until their demands are addressed. Throughout the day, slogans were raised calling for accountability in examination-related controversies and reforms in the education system.
Candlelight Vigil Tonight Under 'India Against Paper Leak'
Organisers have announced a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar at 6 PM on Monday. The event is being held under the banner of 'India Against Paper Leak'.
According to organisers, students, parents and representatives of various student organisations are expected to participate in the march. Along with demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, protesters have also called for major reforms in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and greater transparency in examination processes.
Speakers at the protest argued that repeated incidents of paper leaks have severely undermined students' confidence in the examination system. They said millions of aspirants invest years of preparation only to face uncertainty due to alleged irregularities and administrative failures.
Protesters called for comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency in examinations, stronger safeguards against paper leaks, and accountability for officials found responsible for lapses.
Organisers reiterated that the agitation would remain peaceful but asserted that there would be no compromise on their core demands. They said the sit-in would continue until there is a clear response from the government regarding accountability in paper leak cases, reforms in the examination system, and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Also read:
- CJP Delhi Protest Enters Day Two As Supporters Gather From Across States
- Delhi Police Denies Protest Extension, CJP Founder Dipke Says Won't Move Until Education Minister Resigns