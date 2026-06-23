CJP Protest Enters Day 4: Teachers To Join Demonstration At Jantar Mantar; Party Launches Symbolic 'Diaper' Campaign
Teachers and educationists joined students at Jantar Mantar as protests demanding accountability for paper leaks and exam irregularities intensified.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: A protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities entered its fourth day on Tuesday.
The agitation, which began on Saturday, is now drawing support from teachers, educationists and student organisations from across the country.
Protesters argue that repeated paper leaks in competitive and recruitment examinations over the past few years have adversely affected the future of millions of students. Several examinations were allegedly cancelled due to irregularities, causing academic, financial and emotional distress to candidates.
Demonstrators have accused authorities of failing to take adequate action against those responsible despite recurring controversies, leading to growing frustration among students and young people.
Teachers' Solidarity Meeting At Jantar Mantar
Organisers have announced a solidarity meeting by teachers and educationists at 3 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar to support the students' movement and raise concerns about accountability in the education system.
Several prominent teacher leaders and educationists are scheduled to participate in the gathering, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) Secretary Avinash Kumar, Federation of Central University Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) President Akhtar Hussain, All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations (AIFUCTO) Treasurer Mojpal Singh, educationist Anita Rampal and DTI member Gopal Pradhan.
According to organisers, discussions will focus on examination reforms, challenges facing students, transparency in recruitment and admission processes, and measures needed to strengthen accountability within the education system.
A poster released ahead of the event called for a "solidarity meeting in support of the sit-in protest against paper leaks".
JNU Students Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali said the movement would continue until concrete action is taken on the protesters' demands. Ali said, "Until concrete action is taken on our demands, the movement will continue."
Students, parents, education activists and social organisations have continued to participate in the agitation and press for reforms in the examination system.
'Diaper Donation Drive' Announced
As part of the campaign, the CJP has announced a symbolic "diaper donation drive" linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
In a post on X, the party appealed to supporters to bring diapers to the protest site, write their demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on them and participate in the campaign titled "A Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", scheduled for Tuesday evening.
"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the Education Minister," the party said.
Allegations Against Delhi Police
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reduce the size of the protest site late on Monday night. According to Dipke, police personnel tried to move barricades and "squeeze the protest site into a smaller area".
There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police regarding the allegations.
On Monday, Dipke said the protest remained crowded despite it being a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night.
Candles Lit In Memory Of Students
Candles were lit at the protest site in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following controversies related to examination irregularities and paper leaks.
Addressing protesters, Dipke questioned the response towards students affected by examination-related issues and alleged that authorities were "punishing students" while failing to act against those involved in paper leaks.
Student Organisations Join Protest
The protest has attracted participation from students, examination aspirants, and members of several Left-affiliated student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students' Association (AISA), and the All India Students' Federation (AISF).
As part of its "Fight for Education with Education" initiative, the AISF has also established a free library at the protest site.
Organisers believe the participation of teachers and educationists will further strengthen demands for accountability and reforms in the country's examination system.
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