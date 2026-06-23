ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protest Enters Day 4: Teachers To Join Demonstration At Jantar Mantar; Party Launches Symbolic 'Diaper' Campaign

New Delhi: A protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

The agitation, which began on Saturday, is now drawing support from teachers, educationists and student organisations from across the country.

Protesters argue that repeated paper leaks in competitive and recruitment examinations over the past few years have adversely affected the future of millions of students. Several examinations were allegedly cancelled due to irregularities, causing academic, financial and emotional distress to candidates.

Demonstrators have accused authorities of failing to take adequate action against those responsible despite recurring controversies, leading to growing frustration among students and young people.

Teachers' Solidarity Meeting At Jantar Mantar

Organisers have announced a solidarity meeting by teachers and educationists at 3 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar to support the students' movement and raise concerns about accountability in the education system.

Several prominent teacher leaders and educationists are scheduled to participate in the gathering, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) Secretary Avinash Kumar, Federation of Central University Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) President Akhtar Hussain, All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations (AIFUCTO) Treasurer Mojpal Singh, educationist Anita Rampal and DTI member Gopal Pradhan.

According to organisers, discussions will focus on examination reforms, challenges facing students, transparency in recruitment and admission processes, and measures needed to strengthen accountability within the education system.

A poster released ahead of the event called for a "solidarity meeting in support of the sit-in protest against paper leaks".

JNU Students Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali said the movement would continue until concrete action is taken on the protesters' demands. Ali said, "Until concrete action is taken on our demands, the movement will continue."

Students, parents, education activists and social organisations have continued to participate in the agitation and press for reforms in the examination system.

'Diaper Donation Drive' Announced

As part of the campaign, the CJP has announced a symbolic "diaper donation drive" linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy.