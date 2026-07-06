ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protest Enters 17th Day: Sonam Wangchuk Loses 6.9 Kg On Day 9 Of Hunger Strike, Doctors Monitoring Health

New Delhi: The sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered 17th day on Monday with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike continuing for the ninth day.

According to a medical update released on Monday morning, Wangchuk has lost a total of 6.9 kilograms since the beginning of the fast. His blood pressure (BP) was recorded at 107/67 and his blood glucose at 72 mg/dL. Doctors are continuously monitoring him and health check-ups are being conducted periodically so that immediate steps can be taken if his health condition deteriorates.

Wangchuk has decided to continue his hunger strike for the time being. Supporters said the movement aims to draw the attention of the government and society toward their demands.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke departed for his hometown in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday morning. Prior to this, he entrusted Wangchuk and CJP spokesperson Vijayata Dahiya with the protest.