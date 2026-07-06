CJP Protest Enters 17th Day: Sonam Wangchuk Loses 6.9 Kg On Day 9 Of Hunger Strike, Doctors Monitoring Health
Sonam Wangchuk is being monitored by a team of doctors as his health condition has deteriorated during the hunger strike.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered 17th day on Monday with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike continuing for the ninth day.
According to a medical update released on Monday morning, Wangchuk has lost a total of 6.9 kilograms since the beginning of the fast. His blood pressure (BP) was recorded at 107/67 and his blood glucose at 72 mg/dL. Doctors are continuously monitoring him and health check-ups are being conducted periodically so that immediate steps can be taken if his health condition deteriorates.
Wangchuk has decided to continue his hunger strike for the time being. Supporters said the movement aims to draw the attention of the government and society toward their demands.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke departed for his hometown in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday morning. Prior to this, he entrusted Wangchuk and CJP spokesperson Vijayata Dahiya with the protest.
The activists said that despite Dipke's temporary absence, the sit-in and hunger strike activities will continue as before. They said that the crowd is usually thinner during morning hours but the turnout rises later in the day as supporters, students, social organisations, and common people arrive in large numbers.
The organisers said that the protest will be held peacefully in the coming days and will continue till their demands are seriously considered.
Starting on June 20, the protest highlights alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities. CJP wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to break his silence, and holding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable.
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