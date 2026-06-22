ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke Questions Aadhaar Verification By Delhi Police As Demonstration Enters Third Day

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (front, centre) with supporters on the third day of the protest in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A heated exchange was witnessed between Delhi Police and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on the third day of the party's protest at Jantar Mantar, over Delhi Police allegedly verifying the Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards of people visiting the demonstration site.

Dipke alleged that police personnel were asking individuals arriving at the protest venue for Aadhaar and PAN cards, including those bringing drinking water, food, and other essential supplies for the protesters. He said the issue was linked to democratic rights and that people should not be subjected to unnecessary scrutiny.

Addressing supporters at the protest site, Dipke said participants had been demonstrating peacefully for the past three days without causing any disturbance. He claimed protesters had fully cooperated with law enforcement and followed all rules and regulations.

'Why Are People Bringing Food And Water Being Stopped?'

Questioning the police action, Dipke said volunteers and supporters were bringing drinking water, meals and other essential items to the protest site. "Water is coming, food is coming, rajma-chawal is coming. It is not as if anyone is bringing drugs or illegal material. Then why is there a need to ask for Aadhaar cards and PAN cards?" he said.

He argued that people delivering food and water should not be stopped or questioned unnecessarily.

Raises Concerns Over Privacy