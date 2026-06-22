CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke Questions Aadhaar Verification By Delhi Police As Demonstration Enters Third Day
A debate over identity checks erupted at Jantar Mantar as protesters objected to Aadhaar verification of supporters and volunteers | Anand Gupta reports.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A heated exchange was witnessed between Delhi Police and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on the third day of the party's protest at Jantar Mantar, over Delhi Police allegedly verifying the Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards of people visiting the demonstration site.
Dipke alleged that police personnel were asking individuals arriving at the protest venue for Aadhaar and PAN cards, including those bringing drinking water, food, and other essential supplies for the protesters. He said the issue was linked to democratic rights and that people should not be subjected to unnecessary scrutiny.
Addressing supporters at the protest site, Dipke said participants had been demonstrating peacefully for the past three days without causing any disturbance. He claimed protesters had fully cooperated with law enforcement and followed all rules and regulations.
'Why Are People Bringing Food And Water Being Stopped?'
Questioning the police action, Dipke said volunteers and supporters were bringing drinking water, meals and other essential items to the protest site. "Water is coming, food is coming, rajma-chawal is coming. It is not as if anyone is bringing drugs or illegal material. Then why is there a need to ask for Aadhaar cards and PAN cards?" he said.
He argued that people delivering food and water should not be stopped or questioned unnecessarily.
Raises Concerns Over Privacy
Dipke also objected to the collection of personal information from visitors. He said Aadhaar cards contain personal details, and that asking people to produce such documents raises privacy concerns. According to him, citizens participating in a peaceful demonstration should not face restrictions merely because they are unwilling to share personal identification details.
He maintained that democratic systems guarantee citizens the right to express their views and participate in peaceful protests.
During the exchange, Dipke warned that if people continued to be stopped at barricades and asked to show Aadhaar cards, he would personally sit at the barricades in protest.
He said he had been cooperating with the police and did not want any confrontation, but would be compelled to intervene if supporters were prevented from reaching the protest site.
'No Visa Required to Visit Jantar Mantar'
Dipke said Jantar Mantar is a designated democratic protest venue and citizens do not need a "visa" to enter it. He urged supporters to immediately inform him if any police personnel stopped them and demanded Aadhaar or PAN cards. He said he would raise the issue with the administration.
The CJP's protest is being held over issues related to the education system, examinations and other student concerns. The demonstration entered its third day on Monday, with students, youth and supporters from various states participating in the protest.
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