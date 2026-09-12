ETV Bharat / state

CJP Praises Punjab's School Of Eminence, Opposition Says Show Other Schools Too

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot said, "Anyone would welcome auditing schools in Punjab or elsewhere. Only one request/suggestion: audit Punjab with the same eye, the same questions, and the same courage that they use for the governments of other states. Punjab should not get any special exemption, and the AAP government cannot be given any friendly relief."

Chandigarh: Controversy has erupted over the praise heaped on the government “School of Eminence” in Sector 32, Ludhiana, by the Cockroach Janta Party during its audit of government schools in the state, with the opposition parties criticising the selective approach of CJP.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia responded to the new Punjab Congress in-charge by saying, 'Sachin ji, we can show 1,000 such excellent schools, can you show us 1,000 such schools from Himachal Pradesh? Come, let us together audit the government schools of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Tell me! Is this challenge acceptable?”

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa flagged buildings of other government schools in the state and said, "If you want to show 1,000 schools, then take a look at these schools as a start. They present the real picture of government schools in Punjab. Just painting the walls in your party's colours and writing some slogans will not bring about an 'education revolution'. The education revolution will come only when every government school provides quality education, adequate teachers, and better infrastructure, and ensures the future of the children."

Many social media users alleged that this audit was planned and prepared to promote the Aam Aadmi Party. One user said, "To hide the poor condition of 99 per cent of the government schools in Punjab, only one hi-tech model school (School of Eminence) has been shown by cherry-picking, which is nothing but a paid PR campaign."

The CJP team met Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and handed over the audit documents. Defending his government, the Education Minister said, "The Punjab government is working day and night to improve the education system. We will take serious action on the report of these three schools and will remove all the shortcomings within a specified time and present the report before the public."