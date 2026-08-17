ETV Bharat / state

CJP Leader Gives Bengal Govt 10-Day Deadline Over Bankura Man's Death

Indas: A leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday gave the West Bengal government 10 days to arrest all those allegedly involved in the death of the father of a party volunteer in Bankura district and demanded a probe into the conduct of police personnel at the local police station.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, who arrived at Karishunda village in Indas in Bankura along with his associates from Delhi, met the family of the deceased and spoke to his son Abdul Hafiz, whose father allegedly died following an attack at their home.

Ranka also demanded that the government ensure security for the bereaved family and that all necessary sections of law be invoked against the accused.

"We are giving the Bengal government 10 days. All the accused should be arrested and sent to jail within this period, and all necessary legal sections should be invoked against them," Ranka told reporters after meeting the family.

He also demanded a court-monitored investigation into the role of police personnel posted at the Indas police station, alleging that the police administration had not adequately supported the family.

Ranka said the family had declined government compensation and that Hafiz had instead demanded construction of an international-standard school in his father's name at the place.

"He has said that an international-standard school should be built in his father's name. We appeal to the Bengal government to fulfil this demand," Ranka said.

Hafiz, speaking in the presence of the CJP leader, said such a school would be an appropriate tribute to his father and could become a new model of public mobilisation around the issue of education.

Ranka said the CJP would provide financial assistance to Hafiz and announced a statewide "School Thik Karo" (Fix the Schools) campaign.

"If the accused are not arrested within 10 days and our other demands are not met, we will gherao the district administration office and subsequently launch a larger agitation," he said.