ETV Bharat / state

CJP Grants Bengal Govt Another 10 Days To Arrest Mafik Murder Accused

Kolkata: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday extended its 10-day deadline to Bengal government to arrest everyone connected with the murder of Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, father of its member, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, by another 10 days.

Mafik was assaulted during an attack by a group of men, allegedly BJP supporters, at their house in Bankura and later died in the hospital. Hafiz alleged the attack was triggered as he participated at the CJP protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and highlighted infrastructure problems at a government primary school in Bankura as part of CJP's 'School Thik Karo' (Fix the Schools) campaign.

Soon after Mafik's death, the CJP gave a 10-day ultimatum to the Bankura district police, demanding that a school be built after the victim's name and all connected with the incident be arrested. Although many individuals have been arrested, many still remain at large, and the school too has not been built. As the initial 10-day deadline expired on Friday, the CJP has granted another 10 days to deliver justice to the deceased.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, CJP leader Prem Akash Golu said if all the accused are not arrested and a school not named after Mafik within this period, the CJP will launch a larger protest movement and a statewide campaign under the banner of 'School Thik Karo'.