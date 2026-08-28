CJP Grants Bengal Govt Another 10 Days To Arrest Mafik Murder Accused
CJP has given another 10 days to Bengal government to arrest Mafik murder accused and build a school in his name.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Kolkata: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday extended its 10-day deadline to Bengal government to arrest everyone connected with the murder of Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, father of its member, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, by another 10 days.
Mafik was assaulted during an attack by a group of men, allegedly BJP supporters, at their house in Bankura and later died in the hospital. Hafiz alleged the attack was triggered as he participated at the CJP protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and highlighted infrastructure problems at a government primary school in Bankura as part of CJP's 'School Thik Karo' (Fix the Schools) campaign.
Soon after Mafik's death, the CJP gave a 10-day ultimatum to the Bankura district police, demanding that a school be built after the victim's name and all connected with the incident be arrested. Although many individuals have been arrested, many still remain at large, and the school too has not been built. As the initial 10-day deadline expired on Friday, the CJP has granted another 10 days to deliver justice to the deceased.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, CJP leader Prem Akash Golu said if all the accused are not arrested and a school not named after Mafik within this period, the CJP will launch a larger protest movement and a statewide campaign under the banner of 'School Thik Karo'.
Another CJP leader Akash Prem said, "Is Suvendu Adhikari the Chief Minister of this state or of the BJP? We want to meet the chief secretary and the Chief Minister but they are not giving us any appointment. Several accused involved in Mafik's murder are still at large, they must be arrested. A school has not yet been built after him. We spoke to the District Magistrate, who requested more time. We are granting another 10 days, but we also demand an investigation by a committee headed by a former High Court Judge into the murder."
Demanding that his father's murderers be arrested immediately, Hafiz said that building a school in his father's name would bring peace to his soul. "We will bring the light of education to every household in the state at any cost; therefore, the 'School Thik Karo' campaign will continue across the state regardless of the circumstances."
CJP leaders clarified that, ever since the murder, the organisation has maintained a dedicated delegation to demand justice and ensure safety of Hafiz and his family.
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