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CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke To Lead Students' Protest In Rajasthan On July 17 Over NEET Irregularities

Sikar: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will visit Sikar on July 17 to hold a protest rally over alleged irregularities in the education system, the NEET paper leak controversy and issues affecting students.

Dipke will hold a protest rally in the city to raise his voice in support of the students. He is also scheduled to interact with youth before leading a march through the city. The CJP founder will lead the march from Jyotiba Phule Circle (Piprali Circle) to CLC Chowk.

CJP activist Mukesh said they have been protesting continuously at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since June 6 and also organised demonstrations in cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

“Neither the Centre nor the Ministry of Education has taken effective action regarding the NEET paper leak case so far, thereby jeopardising the future of lakhs of students," Mukesh said.