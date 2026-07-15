CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke To Lead Students' Protest In Rajasthan On July 17 Over NEET Irregularities
The march by CJP will focus on the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the education system before the Parliament march on July 20.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Sikar: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will visit Sikar on July 17 to hold a protest rally over alleged irregularities in the education system, the NEET paper leak controversy and issues affecting students.
Dipke will hold a protest rally in the city to raise his voice in support of the students. He is also scheduled to interact with youth before leading a march through the city. The CJP founder will lead the march from Jyotiba Phule Circle (Piprali Circle) to CLC Chowk.
CJP activist Mukesh said they have been protesting continuously at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since June 6 and also organised demonstrations in cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur.
“Neither the Centre nor the Ministry of Education has taken effective action regarding the NEET paper leak case so far, thereby jeopardising the future of lakhs of students," Mukesh said.
"Candidates arrive at exam centres with high hopes, but news of a paper leak completely shatters their morale. This is not merely an issue of a paper leak but a serious matter involving the future of the youth. This is why the CJP is continuously agitating," he added.
Mukesh also referred to social activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for 18 days over issues of education and public interest, alleging the government was not paying heed to their demands.
He said Sikar has earned a national reputation as 'Education City,' but the NEET paper leak scandal has tarnished this image. Mukesh said Dipke's visit is aimed at engaging directly with students and strengthening the campaign for reforms. The CJP has also announced its plan to stage a protest outside Parliament in New Delhi on July 20 to press for its demands.
Also Read