ETV Bharat / state

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Welcomed At His Residence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke returned to his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in the early hours of Sunday after participating in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6.

Upon returning to India from the United States, Dipke joined the demonstrations of the CJP demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid allegations of irregularities in recent exams. After participating in the protest, Dipke flew to Mumbai and then reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Samruddhi Mahamarg train.

Prior to his arrival, police had tightened security at his residence with senior officers personally overseeing the arrangements.

Relatives and supporters gave Dipke a grand welcome upon his arrival. His father garlanded him, while his mother performed the traditional 'aukshan' (ritual of waving lit lamp).