CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Welcomed At His Residence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Security was stepped up at Abhijeet Dipke's residence with deployment of several police personnel ahead of his arrival.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke returned to his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in the early hours of Sunday after participating in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6.
Upon returning to India from the United States, Dipke joined the demonstrations of the CJP demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid allegations of irregularities in recent exams. After participating in the protest, Dipke flew to Mumbai and then reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Samruddhi Mahamarg train.
Prior to his arrival, police had tightened security at his residence with senior officers personally overseeing the arrangements.
Relatives and supporters gave Dipke a grand welcome upon his arrival. His father garlanded him, while his mother performed the traditional 'aukshan' (ritual of waving lit lamp).
Dipke had announced on social media on Saturday evening that he was heading home. He had not met his family for a year. His family members had moved to an undisclosed location due to threats to their lives and had returned as soon as Dipke set out for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Mumbai.
After returning to his residence, Dipke expressed his gratitude to everyone. He said that a large number of people had supported and joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. He said that this was just the beginning and a nationwide movement would be launched, asserting that the roadmap for protest would be announced soon.
Relatives and neighbours reached Dipke's residence and inquired about the well-being of his family.
Also Read