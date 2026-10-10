CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Grandmother Passes Away
News of her death came barely hours after Dipke was detained by Delhi Police from inside the plane as soon as he landed in Delhi.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's paternal grandmother passed away on Saturday. She was 85.
Family sources told ETV Bharat that Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, had been unwell for the last few days and passed away this morning at their native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.
News of her death came barely a few hours after Dipke was detained by Delhi Police right from inside the plane as soon as he landed here.
Dipke and his fellow CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Dipke's parents, Bhagwan Deepke and Anita, are currently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where there is a heavy police presence around their home. However, following the news of his grandmother's passing, family sources said his parents will immediately depart for Hingoli.
As Dipke remains in police custody, it is unclear whether he has yet received the news of his grandmother's death. Sources said it is likely that the police will arrange for him to travel to Sambhajinagar once he is informed of the tragedy.
Earlier today, police stepped up security at Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in view of his protest, PTI reported, citing an official.
CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.
A senior police official said that the police have increased deployment outside Dipke's residence located in the MIDC Waluj area.
"Earlier, one guard was stationed at Dipke's residence. Now the headquarters has deployed a team of 20 policemen considering the situation in New Delhi," an official from the local police station said.
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