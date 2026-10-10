ETV Bharat / state

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Grandmother Passes Away

Family sources told ETV Bharat that Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, had been unwell for the last few days and passed away this morning at their native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

News of her death came barely a few hours after Dipke was detained by Delhi Police right from inside the plane as soon as he landed here.

Dipke and his fellow CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke's parents, Bhagwan Deepke and Anita, are currently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where there is a heavy police presence around their home. However, following the news of his grandmother's passing, family sources said his parents will immediately depart for Hingoli.

As Dipke remains in police custody, it is unclear whether he has yet received the news of his grandmother's death. Sources said it is likely that the police will arrange for him to travel to Sambhajinagar once he is informed of the tragedy.