ETV Bharat / state

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Falls Ill While Meeting People At Home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke suddenly fell ill on Saturday afternoon, when he was meeting people at his house in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As he complained of dizziness and nausea, Dipke was taken inside the house. A doctor examined him after a while and attributed the health issues to excessive stress, irregular sleep and meal patterns.

He was advised to rest, as his blood pressure had dropped. His blood samples have been collected for testing, and further treatment will be determined once the reports are received.