CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Falls Ill While Meeting People At Home
He has been advised to rest, and his blood samples have been collected for testing to determine the next course of treatment based on reports.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke suddenly fell ill on Saturday afternoon, when he was meeting people at his house in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
As he complained of dizziness and nausea, Dipke was taken inside the house. A doctor examined him after a while and attributed the health issues to excessive stress, irregular sleep and meal patterns.
He was advised to rest, as his blood pressure had dropped. His blood samples have been collected for testing, and further treatment will be determined once the reports are received.
"Dipke had been ill for the past few days, exhibiting symptoms of typhoid, for which he underwent treatment in Delhi. Although he was reported to have recovered a week ago, he continued to participate in protests and interact constantly with people, deprived of the necessary rest," Dr Vishal Lahane said.
"Consequently, persistent physical fatigue set in, leading to a sudden deterioration of his health. Dipke is currently undergoing treatment and needs to rest. The course of further treatment will be determined once the blood test results are available," Dr Lahane added.
Dipke had launched a protest regarding the NEET paper leak under the banner of the CJP, demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the nearly 40-day agitation, his leadership and popularity skyrocketed due to the support of numerous prominent figures.
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