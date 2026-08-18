ETV Bharat / state

CJP Extends Support To Bankura Volunteer's Family Via Crowdfunding

Kolkata: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a crowdfunding initiative to support the family of its volunteer, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez from Karishunda village in Indas in West Bengal's Bankura district. Abdul's father, Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, died on Saturday in an attack allegedly linked to his son's inspection of a government school under CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign.

Addressing a press conference outside the Kolkata Press Club on Tuesday, the CJP members said they would raise funds from the general public to assist Abdul's family. Abdul's bank account details will be released on Wednesday, they said.

The CJP further said that instead of seeking compensation, Abdul has demanded establishment of a school in the village in his father's memory.

CJP leader Vijay Reddy Malangi said Abdul remains steadfast in his demand for education rather than compensation and appealed people to contribute even as little as one rupee.

Earlier on Monday, CJP members visited Abdul's home and met with his mother. They were accompanied by CPI-M leaders including Shatarup Ghosh and Mayukh Biswas.

The CJP has criticised the West Bengal government, citing deterioration of the state's education system, closure of government schools, and irregularities in teacher recruitment. It claimed that data reveals the closure of over 200 primary schools in districts like Bankura.

The organisation announced plans to continue their agitation across the state, including in Kolkata, demanding comprehensive reform in the education system.

It further said that their movement is not directed against any specific political party. Regardless of which government is in power, they intend to raise questions and demand improvements in government schools and the education system. They also demanded that the BJP government should clarify what reforms it intends to implement in the education sector.

In light of the alleged attacks on Abdul's family, the CJP has put forward a four-point list of demands, including ensuring 24-hour security for the family, arresting everyone involved in the attack, an impartial investigation into the negligence of the local police and establishing a government school in the area in memory of late Sheikh Mohammad Mafik.

CJP members have also warned that if these demands are not met within the next 10 days, they will lay siege to the office of the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka alleged political pressure regarding the booking of a venue for a scheduled meeting in Kolkata. He claimed that a programme previously scheduled at Bharat Sabha Hall had to be cancelled due to political pressure. Similar obstacles were faced when attempting to book venues in other locations, he said adding that they will not back down from the movement to reform the education system.