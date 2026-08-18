CJP Extends Support To Bankura Volunteer's Family Via Crowdfunding
CJP leaders appealed people to contribute even as little as one rupee and said that the fundraising drive will begin from Wednesday .
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a crowdfunding initiative to support the family of its volunteer, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez from Karishunda village in Indas in West Bengal's Bankura district. Abdul's father, Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, died on Saturday in an attack allegedly linked to his son's inspection of a government school under CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign.
Addressing a press conference outside the Kolkata Press Club on Tuesday, the CJP members said they would raise funds from the general public to assist Abdul's family. Abdul's bank account details will be released on Wednesday, they said.
The CJP further said that instead of seeking compensation, Abdul has demanded establishment of a school in the village in his father's memory.
CJP leader Vijay Reddy Malangi said Abdul remains steadfast in his demand for education rather than compensation and appealed people to contribute even as little as one rupee.
Earlier on Monday, CJP members visited Abdul's home and met with his mother. They were accompanied by CPI-M leaders including Shatarup Ghosh and Mayukh Biswas.
The CJP has criticised the West Bengal government, citing deterioration of the state's education system, closure of government schools, and irregularities in teacher recruitment. It claimed that data reveals the closure of over 200 primary schools in districts like Bankura.
The organisation announced plans to continue their agitation across the state, including in Kolkata, demanding comprehensive reform in the education system.
It further said that their movement is not directed against any specific political party. Regardless of which government is in power, they intend to raise questions and demand improvements in government schools and the education system. They also demanded that the BJP government should clarify what reforms it intends to implement in the education sector.
In light of the alleged attacks on Abdul's family, the CJP has put forward a four-point list of demands, including ensuring 24-hour security for the family, arresting everyone involved in the attack, an impartial investigation into the negligence of the local police and establishing a government school in the area in memory of late Sheikh Mohammad Mafik.
CJP members have also warned that if these demands are not met within the next 10 days, they will lay siege to the office of the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka alleged political pressure regarding the booking of a venue for a scheduled meeting in Kolkata. He claimed that a programme previously scheduled at Bharat Sabha Hall had to be cancelled due to political pressure. Similar obstacles were faced when attempting to book venues in other locations, he said adding that they will not back down from the movement to reform the education system.
It stated that any political party wishing to support the demand for improving the education system is welcome.
CJP intends to strengthen its presence across every district and village in the coming days and build a movement centred on the right to education. They have also called upon the younger generation to rise above politics and raise their voices to protect their schools, colleges, and the right to education.
CJP leaders asserted that Bengal's education system and economy have faced numerous challenges over the past few decades. They demanded that instead of resorting to threats or political pressure, a roadmap for tangible reforms, focused on government school infrastructure, the quality of education, and the interests of future generations should be presented.
Abdul Hafiz is true patriot, hero: Dipke
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said that party volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafiz, whose father was killed in West Bengal allegedly because of the son's political affiliation, was a true patriot.
Speaking to reporters at a village in Hingoli district where he visited a school as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, he said Hafiz had participated in the Jantar Mantar agitation over the NEET paper leak scandal.
"Then he went to his village in West Bengal. Like I am visiting schools here, he visited a school there. Some goons of BJP tried to beat him. But his father tried to save him and suffered severe injuries," Dipke alleged.
While the family has alleged that Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, who died at a Burdwan hospital on Saturday night, was beaten because of Abdul Hafiz's involvement with the CJP, the ruling BJP in West Bengal has denied any link to the incident.
Dipke said he broke down during a video call with Abdul, but the latter said they must carry on their fight.
He would continue visiting schools in his area and get them repaired, Abdul told him.
"He asked me to start a school and give his father's name to that school. He is the biggest patriot I have seen. He is a hero of this country. We will make West Bengal government start a model school in the name of Abdul’s father," Dipke said.
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