ETV Bharat / state

CJP Demands Education Minister’s Resignation in Bengaluru Protest Over National Exam Irregularities

Bengaluru: A peaceful nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached Bengaluru on Sunday, as protesters gathered at Freedom Park despite rain to voice their anger over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE on-screen marking system.

Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration drew students, citizens, and notable public figures who criticised the government over a lack of institutional accountability and educational inequality. CJP party members stated that their movement targets not just exam discrepancies but also the broader fascist and Manuvadi forces ruling the country.

The demonstration highlighted deep-seated frustrations regarding the future of Indian students. Among the attendees was Rahul Dayalu, who travelled from Mysuru with his ten-year-old daughter to protect her prospects. He shared that his niece, despite securing 98 per cent in her CBSE exams, failed to get an MBBS seat due to the disruptions caused by the NEET paper leak.

The protest featured speeches from activists and public figures who questioned the political leadership's silence. Addressing the gathering, actor Prakash Raj questioned the Prime Minister directly. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most educated," Raj said. "He has studied entire political science and has seen how politics works, how teachers function, and how papers get leaked. Then why are you silent, educated Prime Minister?" Raj also praised climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had earlier participated in a similar CJP protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. Prakash Raj added, "I had a dream and a wish. I wish Sonam Wangchuk were our Education Minister."