CJP Demands Education Minister’s Resignation in Bengaluru Protest Over National Exam Irregularities
CJP party members stated that their movement targets not just exam discrepancies but also the broader fascist and Manuvadi forces ruling the country.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 3:27 AM IST
Bengaluru: A peaceful nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached Bengaluru on Sunday, as protesters gathered at Freedom Park despite rain to voice their anger over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE on-screen marking system.
Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration drew students, citizens, and notable public figures who criticised the government over a lack of institutional accountability and educational inequality. CJP party members stated that their movement targets not just exam discrepancies but also the broader fascist and Manuvadi forces ruling the country.
The demonstration highlighted deep-seated frustrations regarding the future of Indian students. Among the attendees was Rahul Dayalu, who travelled from Mysuru with his ten-year-old daughter to protect her prospects. He shared that his niece, despite securing 98 per cent in her CBSE exams, failed to get an MBBS seat due to the disruptions caused by the NEET paper leak.
The protest featured speeches from activists and public figures who questioned the political leadership's silence. Addressing the gathering, actor Prakash Raj questioned the Prime Minister directly. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most educated," Raj said. "He has studied entire political science and has seen how politics works, how teachers function, and how papers get leaked. Then why are you silent, educated Prime Minister?" Raj also praised climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had earlier participated in a similar CJP protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. Prakash Raj added, "I had a dream and a wish. I wish Sonam Wangchuk were our Education Minister."
Responding to the crowd’s slogans suggesting he take the role, Wangchuk clarified that the minister should be like him, but not him. He stated that he joined the cause strictly to challenge a rotten education system. Expressing deep concern over the state of public liberty, Wangchuk said, "If people have to live in fear, they might as well have been born in China. At least the trains would have been faster." He later asked the government to take responsibility, stating, "Please declare that India is no longer a democracy. It has become a totalitarian country."
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das traced the origin of the movement to a single tweet by founder Abhijeet Dipke, noting that the party is now challenging everyone, including the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, who previously referred to them as cockroaches.
Addressing the crowd, Dipke condemned the labels used against dissenters. "When we try to raise our voice, when we try to expose this broken system, what are we labelled as? We are called cockroaches," Dipke said. He lamented that students who could have saved lives were forced to end their own due to paper leaks. Dipke also criticised the political establishment for dividing citizens through a Hindu-Muslim narrative, urging people to remember they are Indians first and last. He exhorted the crowd to speak up without fear of arrest. "Now, we need to make sure that no matter what happens, if we have to go to jail, we will go to jail, but we will go for freedom," Dipke stated. "I will be the first one to go to jail."