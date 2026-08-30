ETV Bharat / state

CJP Announces Delhi Protest On September 5 Over Unfulfilled Promises; Dipke Backs Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The founding leader and convener of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday said that his organisation is planning to undertake a massive agitation in New Delhi on September 5 and has warned that it would be bigger than the agitation they had undertaken in Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to reporters here, Dipke claimed that the government has not fulfilled its promises after the agitation at Jantar Mantar. "After the agitation at Jantar Mantar, there have been some promises made by the government which have not been fulfilled. Hence, we are back to the agitation once again," Dipke said. Dipke went on to say that the cases filed against the students protesting have not been withdrawn and financial aid has not been given to the families of those who took suicide.