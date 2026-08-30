CJP Announces Delhi Protest On September 5 Over Unfulfilled Promises; Dipke Backs Jarange
Expressing his solidarity with Manoj Jarange Patil, Dipke asked the government to engage in dialogue rather than postpone this step.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The founding leader and convener of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday said that his organisation is planning to undertake a massive agitation in New Delhi on September 5 and has warned that it would be bigger than the agitation they had undertaken in Jantar Mantar.
Speaking to reporters here, Dipke claimed that the government has not fulfilled its promises after the agitation at Jantar Mantar. "After the agitation at Jantar Mantar, there have been some promises made by the government which have not been fulfilled. Hence, we are back to the agitation once again," Dipke said. Dipke went on to say that the cases filed against the students protesting have not been withdrawn and financial aid has not been given to the families of those who took suicide.
Dipke also responded to the social media controversy over comments by Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, about the political motives of the CJP. "I ask all of you to watch the full interview of Sonam Wangchuk and you will understand why I agree with him. His general point is that young emerging leaders should be better than criminals or corrupt politicians," Dipke said without taking any offence in Wangchuk's statements.
Expressing his solidarity with Manoj Jarange Patil, a leader of the Maratha quota movement, Dipke asked the government to engage in dialogue rather than postpone this step. "When citizens go on agitations, this is usually because it is their last resource to show their frustration towards government apathy when it comes to education and job opportunities. We had to sit for several days before the government contacted us. Now, I request the government not to make the same mistake with Manoj Jarange Patil and start the dialogue straight away," Dipke said and added that he would like to meet Jarange during his agitation.
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