CJI Surya Kant To Visit Ladakh As First High Court Bench Opens in Leh Amid SIR Hearings
The inauguration of high court bench in Leh comes at a time when Supreme Court is hearing SIR cases.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will visit Ladakh on October 18 and formally inaugurate the first-ever Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh the following day.
The inauguration on October 19 comes as the Supreme Court is hearing matters related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, placing the chief justice's visit against a backdrop of important judicial proceedings at the national level.
According to Ladakh administration officials, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, will attend the inauguration.
"The CJI is likely to be accompanied by a few other senior judges of the apex court. All arrangements for their arrival on October 18 have been made. On October 19, the bench will be inaugurated by the CJI Surya Kant," a senior official said.
The new bench is scheduled to hear cases in Leh from October 19 to 23, with 105 matters listed for consideration during the inaugural period.
However, a notice issued by the High Court on October 14 specifies that the bench will sit in Leh from October 21 to 23, while cases have been listed for hearing between October 19 and 23.
According to officials, the High Court began hearing cases related to Ladakh through video conferencing in February 2023.
"The facility offered an alternative for litigants and lawyers, but in-person hearings at Leh represent a further step towards improving access to the judicial system," they said.
The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a Ladakh bench of the High Court in August 2026. Subsequently, the lieutenant governor approved Leh as the initial venue for the bench following a recommendation by the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The first sitting will provide an initial indication of how the bench's roster, case allocation and hearing arrangements will operate.
The list of 105 cases includes civil and criminal matters, writ petitions, appeals, arbitration disputes and contempt proceedings.
The matters involve a range of issues, including disputes concerning the Union Territory administration and its departments, land and revenue matters, criminal proceedings, public works, health, education, insurance and employment.
According to the High Court's October 14 notice, the cases have been scheduled or brought forward for listing before the Ladakh bench in accordance with the court's roster.
The initial sitting is limited to three days, from October 21 to 23, even though the broader hearing schedule covers October 19 to 23. The arrangement will allow the court to begin hearing listed matters in Leh while its longer-term working schedule takes shape.
The notice does not specify the judges who will constitute the bench. It also does not set out details of the bench's territorial jurisdiction or clarify whether pending cases relating to Ladakh will be transferred from the principal seats in Srinagar and Jammu.
The visit will be Justice Surya Kant's second trip to Ladakh since becoming chief justice of India. He visited Leh on March 27, 2026, when he was received by the lieutenant governor and the then chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, along with other judges and senior officials.
In the reception, there were also representatives of the civil administration, police, judiciary and Army, including the chief secretary of Ladakh, the director general of police and the general officer commanding of 14 Corps.
During the visit, the chief justice was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and welcomed through a traditional cultural programme showcasing Ladakh's heritage.
His itinerary included the inauguration of newly constructed district court complexes in Leh and Kargil, as well as the office of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority.
A mega legal services camp and awareness programme were also planned to strengthen legal outreach among residents.
The visit also included engagement with Army personnel, building on discussions around legal concerns affecting defence personnel and tribal communities.
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