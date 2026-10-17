ETV Bharat / state

CJI Surya Kant To Visit Ladakh As First High Court Bench Opens in Leh Amid SIR Hearings

Srinagar: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will visit Ladakh on October 18 and formally inaugurate the first-ever Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh the following day.

​The inauguration on October 19 comes as the Supreme Court is hearing matters related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, placing the chief justice's visit against a backdrop of important judicial proceedings at the national level.

​According to Ladakh administration officials, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, will attend the inauguration.

​"The CJI is likely to be accompanied by a few other senior judges of the apex court. All arrangements for their arrival on October 18 have been made. On October 19, the bench will be inaugurated by the CJI Surya Kant," a senior official said.

​The new bench is scheduled to hear cases in Leh from October 19 to 23, with 105 matters listed for consideration during the inaugural period.

However, a notice issued by the High Court on October 14 specifies that the bench will sit in Leh from October 21 to 23, while cases have been listed for hearing between October 19 and 23.

​According to officials, the High Court began hearing cases related to Ladakh through video conferencing in February 2023.

"The facility offered an alternative for litigants and lawyers, but in-person hearings at Leh represent a further step towards improving access to the judicial system," they said.

​The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a Ladakh bench of the High Court in August 2026. Subsequently, the lieutenant governor approved Leh as the initial venue for the bench following a recommendation by the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

​The first sitting will provide an initial indication of how the bench's roster, case allocation and hearing arrangements will operate.

​The list of 105 cases includes civil and criminal matters, writ petitions, appeals, arbitration disputes and contempt proceedings.