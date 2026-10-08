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CJI Surya Kant To Preside Over NLSIU Convocation On Oct 17 After Cancellation Of Sept Ceremony Amid Row

CJI Surya Kant ( File/IANS )

Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on October 17, weeks after the university cancelled its earlier ceremony amid student objections to his proposed presence.

Justice Surya Kant, NLSIU's Chancellor, will preside over the convocation. The ceremony will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Jnana Jyoti Auditorium on Palace Road in Bengaluru.

Veteran theatre and film personality Arundhati Nag will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation Address. The convocation was originally scheduled for September 12. NLSIU later announced that the ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch would not be held due to "unavoidable circumstances". The university had said students would instead be conferred their degrees in absentia. The cancellation followed objections from NLSIU students and alums over the proposed participation of CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. Controversy Followed NALSAR Episode The dispute at NLSIU came against the backdrop of a controversy at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad. Students at NALSAR had raised objections to the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The issue escalated on August 13 when the BCI directed State Bar Councils to stop the enrolment of NALSAR's graduating batch. The directive was withdrawn within hours.