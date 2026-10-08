CJI Surya Kant To Preside Over NLSIU Convocation On Oct 17 After Cancellation Of Sept Ceremony Amid Row
The university has offered graduating students a choice between receiving their degrees at the ceremony or having them conferred in absentia.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on October 17, weeks after the university cancelled its earlier ceremony amid student objections to his proposed presence.
Justice Surya Kant, NLSIU's Chancellor, will preside over the convocation. The ceremony will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Jnana Jyoti Auditorium on Palace Road in Bengaluru.
Veteran theatre and film personality Arundhati Nag will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation Address.
The convocation was originally scheduled for September 12. NLSIU later announced that the ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch would not be held due to "unavoidable circumstances". The university had said students would instead be conferred their degrees in absentia.
The cancellation followed objections from NLSIU students and alums over the proposed participation of CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
Controversy Followed NALSAR Episode
The dispute at NLSIU came against the backdrop of a controversy at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.
Students at NALSAR had raised objections to the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The issue escalated on August 13 when the BCI directed State Bar Councils to stop the enrolment of NALSAR's graduating batch. The directive was withdrawn within hours.
Following the incident, NLSIU students and alums expressed solidarity with their counterparts at NALSAR and questioned the BCI's action. They also sought an unconditional apology from the BCI to NALSAR's student and faculty community.
The developments subsequently led to discussions between Justice Kant and NLSIU students. During the interaction, the students raised concerns about his proposed participation in the convocation.
Students were later asked to vote on whether they would attend a convocation with Justice Kant present. A majority reportedly supported the arrangement, on the understanding that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra would not attend the ceremony.
The issue resurfaced, however, after students were asked to invite Justice Kant to the event publicly. The graduating batch did not agree to the demand, following which the September 12 convocation was cancelled.
October 17 Date Finalised
According to a university press statement, NLSIU's governing bodies have approved October 17 as the new date for the 34th annual convocation. Students can receive their degrees in person at the ceremony or have them conferred in absentia.
With Justice Kant now scheduled to preside over the event, the October 17 convocation will mark the formal conclusion of the 2026 graduating batch's academic journey at NLSIU, after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the ceremony.
Arundhati Nag's presence as Chief Guest will add a cultural and artistic dimension to the event, with the veteran theatre and film personality set to address the graduating students.
Also Read: