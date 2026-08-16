CJI Surya Kant Says AI Usage Can't Be Halted, Advocates Transparent And Supervised Use In Classrooms
At the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of NLU, Jodhpur, Kant said students must know what tools can be trusted and not, as technologies should help.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Jodhpur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear on Sunday that the introduction of AI systems into the classroom is the only path for the future, where students will learn to use these technologies ethically, as it cannot be stopped.
Delivering his speech at the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur, and the 'Vice-Chancellor Conclave 2.0', Justice Kant emphasised that the influence of artificial intelligence on students' academic integrity is one of the main issues that legal education faces at the moment.
He also highlighted that students need to know what tools can be trusted and not, as technologies should help people to make decisions, not do everything instead, and there can be no compromises regarding the verification process.
The event was hosted by the NLU Jodhpur Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Harpreet Kaur, and attended by the Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, vice-chancellors of 26 law universities from all over the country, High Court judges, and students.
During the inaugural session of the conclave titled 'Legal Technology and its Roadmap,' Justice Kant pointed out that whereas the legal profession had been known to shun technology in the past, doing so is no longer an option.
According to him, technology had already brought about changes in sectors such as contract drafting, due diligence, legal research, and dispute resolution, and law schools have to be at the forefront in effecting the transition.
On the second day, Justice Kant was honoured by the Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association in the heritage premises of the Rajasthan High Court as he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the District and Sessions Court.
Present on the occasion were Supreme Court Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Chairman of the Law Commission of India Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Rajasthan High Court Senior Judge Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati, and Jodhpur Metropolitan Administrative Judge Vineet Kumar Mathur, among others.