ETV Bharat / state

CJI Surya Kant Says AI Usage Can't Be Halted, Advocates Transparent And Supervised Use In Classrooms

CJI Surya Kant speaks at the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of National Law University (NLU) in Jodhpur. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear on Sunday that the introduction of AI systems into the classroom is the only path for the future, where students will learn to use these technologies ethically, as it cannot be stopped. Delivering his speech at the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur, and the 'Vice-Chancellor Conclave 2.0', Justice Kant emphasised that the influence of artificial intelligence on students' academic integrity is one of the main issues that legal education faces at the moment. CJI Surya Kant Says AI Usage Can't Be Halted, Advocates Transparent And Supervised Use In Classrooms (ETV Bharat) He also highlighted that students need to know what tools can be trusted and not, as technologies should help people to make decisions, not do everything instead, and there can be no compromises regarding the verification process.