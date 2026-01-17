ETV Bharat / state

CJI Kant Lays Foundation Of Integrated Court Complexes For Six Districts In Uttar Pradesh

Chandauli: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh amid chanting of Vedic hymns, and said these will set a benchmark for the entire country. These six districts are Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CJI Kant said, "Once these (integrated court complexes) are built, I feel that Uttar Pradesh will set an example for the entire India. These complexes will become a benchmark for the entire nation."

"I can proudly say that the 10 integrated court complexes that the chief minister has announced in Uttar Pradesh, and the construction of six of which has begun today, are a significant achievement."

"Whichever state I go to, I will cite the example of Uttar Pradesh pride and happiness. I will urge and appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be also provided there," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion. Justice Kant said that these integrated court complexes, to be equipped with all kinds of facilities, will successfully meet the needs of lawyers and common people seeking justice for at least the next 50 years. He said the district judiciary has been accorded significant importance in the Constitution. A strong district judiciary is key to fulfilling the nation's dream of access to justice, CJI Kant said.

People would have access to court facilities close to their homes, and if they are deprived of any of their legal rights, they would be able to fight for those rights in their local courts, the chief justice of India said.