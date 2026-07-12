CJI Surya Kant Inaugurates Tower of Justice In Gurugram
Describing it as a significant achievement in judicial infrastructure, he said that the state-of-the-art complex offers special facilities for women, including a Ladies Bar Room.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Gurugram: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tower of Justice in Haryana's Gurugram.
Describing it as a significant achievement in judicial infrastructure, Kant pointed out that the corporate offices of a majority of the country's Fortune 500 companies are located in Gurugram. "The rapid growth in commercial and corporate activities has led to an increase in the number of judicial cases in the area. Hence, expanding judicial infrastructure had become imperative," he added.
The CJI noted that special facilities for women, including a Ladies Bar Room, have been provided in the new judicial complex and suggested that a play area for children be developed within it. "While the groundbreaking ceremony for this project took place in January 2017, the building has been constructed keeping modern technology and future requirements in mind," he said.
Kant expressed hope that pending cases would be disposed of expeditiously with the cooperation of the Gurugram Bar Association.
On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stones for new judicial complexes in Tawdu and Punhana of the Nuh district and urged the Punjab and Haryana High Court to further advance the initiative of integrated court complexes.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, judges from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and several Supreme Court judges were present on the occasion.
Saini said the tower would play a pivotal role in providing better and more timely justice to millions of people. He also honoured the workers who contributed to the construction of the building.
He emphasised that alongside Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Justice is equally essential to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047. "The complex houses 56 courtrooms equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for judicial proceedings. The judgments delivered here would not merely interpret the law but also ensure effective and speedy justice for the common people," he added.
Acceding to the demand of the Gurugram Bar Association, Saini announced the construction of new chambers equipped with modern amenities for lawyers. "Modern infrastructure facilities would be developed for advocates, modelled after the Tower of Justice," he said.
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