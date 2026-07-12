ETV Bharat / state

CJI Surya Kant Inaugurates Tower of Justice In Gurugram

CJI Surya Kant with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the inauguration event of Tower of Justice on Sunday. ( PTI )

Gurugram: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tower of Justice in Haryana's Gurugram.

Describing it as a significant achievement in judicial infrastructure, Kant pointed out that the corporate offices of a majority of the country's Fortune 500 companies are located in Gurugram. "The rapid growth in commercial and corporate activities has led to an increase in the number of judicial cases in the area. Hence, expanding judicial infrastructure had become imperative," he added.

The CJI noted that special facilities for women, including a Ladies Bar Room, have been provided in the new judicial complex and suggested that a play area for children be developed within it. "While the groundbreaking ceremony for this project took place in January 2017, the building has been constructed keeping modern technology and future requirements in mind," he said.

Kant expressed hope that pending cases would be disposed of expeditiously with the cooperation of the Gurugram Bar Association.

On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stones for new judicial complexes in Tawdu and Punhana of the Nuh district and urged the Punjab and Haryana High Court to further advance the initiative of integrated court complexes.