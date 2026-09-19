ETV Bharat / state

Civilian Killed, Five BSF Personnel Among 10 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: A civilian was killed while five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and five civilians were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials said that a truck, part of a BSF convoy travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, overturned near Seri in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national Highway (NH44).

Immediately after the accident, a joint rescue team of the BSF, CRPF and locals rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment where the condition of these BSF men is said to be stable, an official said.

The injured BSF personnel have been identified as Constable Sunil Kumar, 35, son of Ramesh Lal, Jammu, Constable Purshotam Kumar, 36, son of Partam Chand, Jammu, Constable Chandan Yadav, 38, son of Ravinder Yadav, Bengal, driver Shamim Ahmed, 38, son of Abdul Qayoom, Karnah, Kashmir, and Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, son of Mela Ram, Jammu.