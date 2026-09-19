Civilian Killed, Five BSF Personnel Among 10 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Jammu And Kashmir
The accidents took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Jammu: A civilian was killed while five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and five civilians were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Officials said that a truck, part of a BSF convoy travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu, overturned near Seri in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national Highway (NH44).
Immediately after the accident, a joint rescue team of the BSF, CRPF and locals rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment where the condition of these BSF men is said to be stable, an official said.
The injured BSF personnel have been identified as Constable Sunil Kumar, 35, son of Ramesh Lal, Jammu, Constable Purshotam Kumar, 36, son of Partam Chand, Jammu, Constable Chandan Yadav, 38, son of Ravinder Yadav, Bengal, driver Shamim Ahmed, 38, son of Abdul Qayoom, Karnah, Kashmir, and Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, son of Mela Ram, Jammu.
Dr. Mohammad Rafi, the Medical Superintendent in-charge at District Hospital Ramban, stated that all the injured personnel are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are out of danger. He added that if necessary, any of the injured would be shifted to a higher medical center for advanced treatment.
In another accident in the Marmat area of Doda district, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle also overturned in which one person was killed and five others were injured.
Police officials said that the deceased has been identified as Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Kalhota Marmat. The injured include Pawan Kumar, Ashwin Singh, Balbir Singh, Kalyan Singh and Pinku Kumar.
Police have registered cases in both the incidents and investigation was started to ascertain the cause of these accidents.
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