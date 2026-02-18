ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Group Flags Concerns Over Electoral Roll Mapping In Karnataka

Bengaluru: My Vote My Right, a civil society group, held a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The group raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its possible impact in the state.

The group said the ongoing process across the country has led to large-scale voter deletion and urged the State Government to take immediate steps to safeguard voting rights.

Concerns Over Deletions Across States

Members of the group claimed that during the SIR process, more than 7 crore voters had their names removed from the rolls in 10 states and 3 Union Territories. They said the short timeline for enumeration caused confusion and errors.

Clifton Rozario said, “The arbitrary and unconstitutional manner in which SIR has been conducted has resulted in crores of voters losing not just their voting rights but possibly even their citizenship rights. Karnataka must not allow this to happen here.”

The group pointed to the new requirement for extra documents as proof of citizenship. They said this has affected women, migrant workers, nomadic communities, Dalits, Adivasis, transgender persons and religious minorities. Advocate Aishwarya said that data from the Election Commission itself shows that more women than men have been excluded from the voter rolls.

Advocate Vinay Srinivasan said Booth Level Officials (BLOs) did not receive proper written guidelines. He also said, “In several places, Aadhaar was refused as proof of identity despite court directions. Deletions are taking place without written notice or an opportunity to be heard.”

The group alleged that in some states, Form 7 was misused to target Muslim voters. They also raised concerns about the pressure that BLOs are facing. According to them, unrealistic deadlines have increased workload and affected officials’ health.

Questions Over Transparency In Karnataka