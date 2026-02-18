Civil Society Group Flags Concerns Over Electoral Roll Mapping In Karnataka
The group alleged that over 7 crore voter registrations were deleted nationwide during SIR, urging the state government to protect voting rights and ensure transparency.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: My Vote My Right, a civil society group, held a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The group raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its possible impact in the state.
The group said the ongoing process across the country has led to large-scale voter deletion and urged the State Government to take immediate steps to safeguard voting rights.
Concerns Over Deletions Across States
Members of the group claimed that during the SIR process, more than 7 crore voters had their names removed from the rolls in 10 states and 3 Union Territories. They said the short timeline for enumeration caused confusion and errors.
Clifton Rozario said, “The arbitrary and unconstitutional manner in which SIR has been conducted has resulted in crores of voters losing not just their voting rights but possibly even their citizenship rights. Karnataka must not allow this to happen here.”
The group pointed to the new requirement for extra documents as proof of citizenship. They said this has affected women, migrant workers, nomadic communities, Dalits, Adivasis, transgender persons and religious minorities. Advocate Aishwarya said that data from the Election Commission itself shows that more women than men have been excluded from the voter rolls.
Advocate Vinay Srinivasan said Booth Level Officials (BLOs) did not receive proper written guidelines. He also said, “In several places, Aadhaar was refused as proof of identity despite court directions. Deletions are taking place without written notice or an opportunity to be heard.”
The group alleged that in some states, Form 7 was misused to target Muslim voters. They also raised concerns about the pressure that BLOs are facing. According to them, unrealistic deadlines have increased workload and affected officials’ health.
Questions Over Transparency In Karnataka
The group said a similar exercise has been underway in Karnataka for the past two to three months. However, little information has been shared with the public. As of February 13, media reports indicated that 67.2 per cent of voter roll mapping had been completed in the state.
Nisha Gulur said, “There has been no public clarity on how mapping is being carried out, what voters must do to ensure their names are not excluded, or how officials are being trained.”
Members claimed that instructions were sometimes sent via WhatsApp videos rather than formal written orders. They also flagged technical glitches in the mapping app. Some voters whose names appear on earlier rolls are now being left out.
Mamata Yajaman said, “Daughters-in-law and women whose family details are difficult to trace in old rolls are at risk of exclusion. This is a serious concern.”
Demands To The Government And Election Authorities
The group urged the Karnataka Government to pass a resolution in the upcoming budget session. They want the Government to oppose the current form of SIR and hold consultations with civil society. They noted that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have already taken steps to challenge or review the process.
Khaleelullah said, “The State Government must clearly assure people that their right to vote will be protected.”
The group demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer publish district- and booth-wise details of mapped and unmapped voters. They also asked for the release of all related circulars, a social audit of electoral rolls, and suspension of the SIR rollout in Karnataka until the Supreme Court decides the pending cases.
