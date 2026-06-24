ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Group Backs Voluntary Return Of Kashmiri Pandits To Valley

Srinagar: Civil society leaders, politicians and academics from across communities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday backed the voluntary return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

The resolution was passed at a day-long conference organised by the Jammu and Kashmir United People's Alliance at Srinagar's Amar Singh Club. The event brought together civil society members, political leaders, academics and representatives from different communities to discuss issues including the return of Kashmiri Pandits, interfaith harmony, regional disparities, and rising drug addiction in the Union Territory.

In its two-page resolution, the conference reaffirmed support for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and pledged cooperation in facilitating their return. “We support their right to a dignified, secure, and voluntary return and assure our full cooperation in this regard,” the resolution stated.

The document called Kashmiri Pandits as an integral part of Kashmir's shared civilisational, historical and cultural identity and called for confidence-building measures to strengthen social harmony and preserve the region's diversity.

The resolution also stressed the need for meaningful consultations with all stakeholders and the establishment of mutual trust as key principles guiding the rehabilitation process.

Speaking at the event, JKUPA chairman and former separatist leader Syed Salim Gilani said the initiative was aimed at addressing mistrust and the widening regional divide between Jammu and Kashmir. “We will continue this dialogue to connect hearts between Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and other ethnic communities of Jammu and Kashmir. This effort is meant to promote reconciliation and counter hatred and divisions,” Gilani said.

He said that the organisers had spent the last two years working under the banner of "The Thinkers" to prepare the groundwork for the conference and foster dialogue among communities.