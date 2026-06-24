Civil Society Group Backs Voluntary Return Of Kashmiri Pandits To Valley
The resolution was passed at a day-long conference organised by the Jammu and Kashmir United People's Alliance at Srinagar's Amar Singh Club
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Civil society leaders, politicians and academics from across communities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday backed the voluntary return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.
The resolution was passed at a day-long conference organised by the Jammu and Kashmir United People's Alliance at Srinagar's Amar Singh Club. The event brought together civil society members, political leaders, academics and representatives from different communities to discuss issues including the return of Kashmiri Pandits, interfaith harmony, regional disparities, and rising drug addiction in the Union Territory.
In its two-page resolution, the conference reaffirmed support for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and pledged cooperation in facilitating their return. “We support their right to a dignified, secure, and voluntary return and assure our full cooperation in this regard,” the resolution stated.
The document called Kashmiri Pandits as an integral part of Kashmir's shared civilisational, historical and cultural identity and called for confidence-building measures to strengthen social harmony and preserve the region's diversity.
The resolution also stressed the need for meaningful consultations with all stakeholders and the establishment of mutual trust as key principles guiding the rehabilitation process.
Speaking at the event, JKUPA chairman and former separatist leader Syed Salim Gilani said the initiative was aimed at addressing mistrust and the widening regional divide between Jammu and Kashmir. “We will continue this dialogue to connect hearts between Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and other ethnic communities of Jammu and Kashmir. This effort is meant to promote reconciliation and counter hatred and divisions,” Gilani said.
He said that the organisers had spent the last two years working under the banner of "The Thinkers" to prepare the groundwork for the conference and foster dialogue among communities.
Former president of the All-India Kashmiri Samaj, Dr Ramesh Raina, said the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits would require the creation of a legitimate minority space and political empowerment. However, he said many members of the community are reluctant to return because of concerns related to fear, insecurity, and perceived threats.
"These concerns can be addressed only by creating a conducive environment, and that framework must be established before large-scale rehabilitation can take place," he said.
Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat urged people to move beyond past bitterness and work towards a shared future.
Meanwhile, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah proposed the formation of an interfaith committee to visit migrant camps in Jammu and encourage displaced families to return to the Valley.
Shah said the migrants living in these camps were among the primary victims of the displacement triggered by militancy in the 1990s.
Kashmiri Pandit academic Dr Manorama Bakshi, who attended the conference, expressed hope that the dialogue would help pave the way for the community's eventual return to their ancestral homes. The conference concluded with a call for continued engagement among communities to strengthen trust, instil reconciliation and support the rehabilitation of displaced families in Jammu and Kashmir.
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