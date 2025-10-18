ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Coalition Urges EC To Halt Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Around 20 members of the coalition– My Vote, My Right – met Joint Chief Electoral Officer (JCEO) Yogesh on Friday, voicing serious objections to the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The coalition submitted a detailed memorandum urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to halt preparations for SIR in the state until pending legal challenges are resolved.

During the meeting, JCEO Yogesh clarified that training sessions had begun under the directions of the ECI, but implementation had not yet started. “We have started the preparatory process as per the directions received from the Election Commission of India. However, we are yet to receive specific instructions to implement SIR in Karnataka,” he said.

When the delegation pointed out large-scale voter deletions and duplications during the SIR exercise in Bihar, Yogesh responded, “Bihar is not in my jurisdiction, so I cannot comment on the issue.” The JCEO assured the coalition that their memorandum would be examined and forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer for further action.



Concerns Over Exclusion of Marginalized Voters



The memorandum submitted by My Vote, My Right — a coalition of over 23 civil society organizations, trade unions, and citizens’ groups — raises alarm that the SIR framework reverses the burden of proof in voter registration. Under the new process, every registered voter will be required to submit documents proving citizenship to retain their names on the rolls.

According to the coalition, this change disproportionately affects the poor, daily-wage workers, slum residents, and migrants who may not possess the listed documents. The group noted that documents such as Aadhaar, MGNREGA, and voter ID cards — widely used across India — are not accepted as proof of citizenship. “This will leave lakhs of people from SC, ST, and Muslim communities at risk of losing their right to vote,” the memorandum stated.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Advocate Vinay Srinivasa, a member of the coalition, said, “What is being introduced in the name of SIR is not a revision but a re-verification of citizenship. It shifts the burden of proof onto ordinary people, which is both unconstitutional and deeply unjust. The Election Commission must not allow this process to proceed without full public consultation.”

The coalition also pointed out that the rules for those born after 1987 require proof of birth and citizenship for both parents — a condition they say violates the right to universal adult franchise guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution. They further argued that tight deadlines and a digitally driven verification process would leave out large sections of voters, particularly students and migrant workers without digital access.



Warning of “NRC-like” Exercise and Bihar Precedent



The memorandum described the SIR as a “threat to citizenship,” highlighting that electoral officers have been given powers to refer cases of “suspected foreign nationals” to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act. In a climate where marginalized groups already face wrongful accusations of being “illegal immigrants,” such provisions, they warned, could lead to targeted harassment.