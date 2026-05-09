Civil Society Activists Cite 'Bengal Chaos' To Push For SIR Opposition In Meeting With Siddaramaiah
The delegation met CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and cabinet ministers to present their concerns over ongoing voter roll mapping exercise in Karnataka.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: Civil society groups under the banner of “My Vote, My Right” on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to officially oppose the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of marginalised communities across the state.
A delegation comprising Vinay Sreenivasa, KV Bhat and Aishwarya R. met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several cabinet ministers to present their concerns over the ongoing voter roll mapping exercise in Karnataka. Ministers Priyank Kharge, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Santosh Lad, Sharanprakash Patil and H.K. Patil were among those who attended the meeting.
Representing the campaign, Vinay Sreenivasa told the government that the ongoing voter verification process was already resulting in the exclusion of Adivasis, Dalits, migrant workers, transgender persons and women. He said the group had repeatedly submitted complaints and memorandums seeking safeguards to ensure that vulnerable communities were not removed from electoral rolls.
“We have consistently raised concerns that eligible voters from marginalised sections are being excluded during the revision process. The Karnataka government must take a clear stand against SIR,” Vinay Sreenivasa said. However, civil society members expressed disappointment over the outcome of the meeting, saying no commitment or resolution was made by the government on opposing SIR.
Speaking to ETV Bharat after the meeting, activist Aishwarya said the delegation had presented detailed data and evidence regarding deletions and concerns linked to SIR, including developments observed during elections in West Bengal and other states. Despite this, she said the state leadership did not respond with urgency.
“It was disappointing that even after understanding how destructive the SIR exercise had been in West Bengal, there was no seriousness shown towards the concerns we raised. Some ministers expressed anger over what had happened there, but no commitment or assurance came from the Chief Minister or cabinet ministers,” Aishwarya said.
She added that no timeline had been given for reviewing the concerns raised by civil society groups. “There was no promise, no decision and no clear follow-up mechanism. We left the meeting disappointed,” she said.
Aishwarya also said the campaign would continue engaging with voters across districts and maintain pressure on authorities. She noted that representations and complaints were being sent regularly to the Election Commission, but there had been “no convincing or satisfying response” so far.
Sripad Bhat, another representative of the campaign, said the discussion mainly focused on steps to minimise voter deletions rather than addressing the larger issue of opposing SIR itself.
“Neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister committed to opposing SIR. The government acknowledged concerns linked to West Bengal, but failed to take the issue seriously. Karnataka’s civil society continues to demand that the state say no to SIR,” he said.
Geetha Menon described SIR as “an exercise designed for mass disenfranchisement” and alleged that it disproportionately affects the working poor, women, Dalits, Adivasis, LGBTQI+ persons and migrant workers. She also argued that the process falls outside the legal and constitutional framework governing electoral rolls.
The delegation demanded that the Karnataka government pass a Cabinet or Assembly resolution opposing SIR, submit objections before the Election Commission of India, form a legal team to challenge its implementation, examine the use of paper ballots, organise a national consultation on electoral rights, and establish ward and panchayat-level voter help desks to ensure no eligible voter is excluded.