ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Activists Cite 'Bengal Chaos' To Push For SIR Opposition In Meeting With Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Civil society groups under the banner of “My Vote, My Right” on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to officially oppose the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of marginalised communities across the state.

A delegation comprising Vinay Sreenivasa, KV Bhat and Aishwarya R. met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several cabinet ministers to present their concerns over the ongoing voter roll mapping exercise in Karnataka. Ministers Priyank Kharge, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Santosh Lad, Sharanprakash Patil and H.K. Patil were among those who attended the meeting.

Representing the campaign, Vinay Sreenivasa told the government that the ongoing voter verification process was already resulting in the exclusion of Adivasis, Dalits, migrant workers, transgender persons and women. He said the group had repeatedly submitted complaints and memorandums seeking safeguards to ensure that vulnerable communities were not removed from electoral rolls.

“We have consistently raised concerns that eligible voters from marginalised sections are being excluded during the revision process. The Karnataka government must take a clear stand against SIR,” Vinay Sreenivasa said. However, civil society members expressed disappointment over the outcome of the meeting, saying no commitment or resolution was made by the government on opposing SIR.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the meeting, activist Aishwarya said the delegation had presented detailed data and evidence regarding deletions and concerns linked to SIR, including developments observed during elections in West Bengal and other states. Despite this, she said the state leadership did not respond with urgency.

“It was disappointing that even after understanding how destructive the SIR exercise had been in West Bengal, there was no seriousness shown towards the concerns we raised. Some ministers expressed anger over what had happened there, but no commitment or assurance came from the Chief Minister or cabinet ministers,” Aishwarya said.