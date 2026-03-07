ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bombay Graduate Vaibhavi Agarwal From Raipur Secures AIR 35 In UPSC

Vaibhavi Agarwal shared that she started preparing for the exam in 2023 and cleared with the rank in third attempt.

Vaibhavi Agarwal. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:16 AM IST

Raipur: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Civil Services Examination. A total of 958 candidates from across the country cleared the prestigious exam. Three candidates from Raipur are among them.

Vaibhavi Agarwal from Raipur secured the 35th rank in the all-India merit list, while Raunak Agarwal achieved the 772nd rank. Another candidate, Sanjay Dahariya, secured the 946th rank.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vaibhavi Agarwal, a resident of Gudhiyari in Raipur, shared that she started preparing for the exam in 2023 and cleared with the rank in third attempt.

“This was my third attempt. I first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2023. I finally succeeded in my third attempt,” Vaibhavi said.

When asked about her choice of subjects, she explained that while the preliminary examination is common for all candidates, aspirants must choose an optional subject for the main examination. “I chose Mathematics as my optional subject because it has always been my area of interest,” she said.

With an MTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Vaibhavi said that the earlier attempts at the exam helped her identify her weaknesses. “In my previous two attempts, I faced several difficulties. I analysed my weak points and worked on improving them, which helped me succeed this time,” she said.

When asked about her cadre preference, she prefers her home state, Chhattisgarh, “But I am willing to serve wherever I am posted.”

With the 35th rank, Vaibhavi is likely to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), though she said the exact post will become clear only after the training process is completed.

