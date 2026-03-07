ETV Bharat / state

IIT Bombay Graduate Vaibhavi Agarwal From Raipur Secures AIR 35 In UPSC

Raipur: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Civil Services Examination. A total of 958 candidates from across the country cleared the prestigious exam. Three candidates from Raipur are among them.

Vaibhavi Agarwal from Raipur secured the 35th rank in the all-India merit list, while Raunak Agarwal achieved the 772nd rank. Another candidate, Sanjay Dahariya, secured the 946th rank.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vaibhavi Agarwal, a resident of Gudhiyari in Raipur, shared that she started preparing for the exam in 2023 and cleared with the rank in third attempt.

“This was my third attempt. I first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2023. I finally succeeded in my third attempt,” Vaibhavi said.