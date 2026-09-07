ETV Bharat / state

Civil Police Officer Suspended Over Posts Against PM Modi In Keralam

Idukki: A female civil police officer from the Keralam state police force has been suspended for sharing a social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Based on an inquiry report submitted by the Idukki District Police Chief, the Crime Branch Inspector General initiated strict disciplinary action against Sajitha Saleem, a Civil Police Officer attached to the Crime Branch at Thodupuzha station, for violating the code of conduct.

According to police, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had filed a complaint with the Idukki District Police Chief alleging that posts insulting the Prime Minister and his office were circulated on social media. A preliminary probe by the Special Branch confirmed official misconduct.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Cell and Special Branch examined the officer’s Facebook account on the instructions of the District Police Chief. The investigation established that the posts were shared intentionally, violating the neutrality and discipline expected of government servants.