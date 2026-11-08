ETV Bharat / state

Civil Liberties Situation In UP Shameful, Police Have Little Regard For Citizen's Rights: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: Hearing a habeas corpus petition, the Allahabad High Court has observed that the civil liberties situation in UP is "shameful" and police have "little regard" for citizens' fundamental rights.

Taking serious note of the "excuse" of malfunctioning CCTVs whenever a court demands it, the bench, hearing a habeas corpus plea, said it would be sufficient to accept the petitioner's contention that he had been unlawfully detained and that the CCTV footage was "deliberately withheld to obfuscate the truth maliciously".

A bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev allowed the habeas corpus writ petition and directed that the petitioner, Aausad Ahmad, be set at liberty forthwith, if he is not wanted in any other case. The court further directed the state to pay Rs 20,000 as costs to him within seven days.

The court added that the police appear to have little regard for the fundamental rights and civil liberties of citizens. It added that infringement of these rights seems to have become a matter of routine for the UP Police.

The court also held that the police cannot use the excuse of CCTV malfunctioning in a case of alleged unlawful detention. Ausad Ahmad, a resident of Bijnor, claimed that he was taken into custody by Bijnor police on September 5, 2026, but his formal arrest was shown only on September 7, 2026.

In his petition, Ausad's daughter, who was the first petitioner in the case, alleged that police personnel and SOG officials in civil dress forcibly took away her father from outside Nangal police station in Bijnor where both of them had gone after being called by the police in connection with a honeytrap case lodged against Ahmad.

According to the petition, they reached the police station around 2:30 pm on September 5, 2026. While they were in their vehicle and had contacted the SHO, a car entered the premises near the police station gate.

Four persons allegedly came out of the vehicle, surrounded their car and forcibly took Ahmad away.