ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Airport Closed After Winter Schedule, Locals Demand Round-The-Year Air Connectivity

Jaisalmer: The last flight of the winter schedule departed for Bengaluru from Jaisalmer Airport on Saturday.

The airport will now remain closed for the next six months. For the first time, 2.40 lakh passengers flew from Jaisalmer during the winter season from October, 2025 to March. The figure was significantly higher than previous years and indicates that Jaisalmer's air connectivity is rapidly strengthening.

At the beginning of the season, only one flight operated to Delhi, but with increase in demand, the number of flights was increased to six daily. Direct flights to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad remained available for the convenience of tourists and local travelers.

The Bengaluru-Jaisalmer direct flight, which launched for the first time this year, received an overwhelming response. The flight remained nearly full throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Jaipur route saw relatively low passenger traffic.