Jaisalmer Airport Closed After Winter Schedule, Locals Demand Round-The-Year Air Connectivity
The airport handled an unprecedented 2.4 lakh passengers during the winter schedule from October, 2025 to March.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The last flight of the winter schedule departed for Bengaluru from Jaisalmer Airport on Saturday.
The airport will now remain closed for the next six months. For the first time, 2.40 lakh passengers flew from Jaisalmer during the winter season from October, 2025 to March. The figure was significantly higher than previous years and indicates that Jaisalmer's air connectivity is rapidly strengthening.
At the beginning of the season, only one flight operated to Delhi, but with increase in demand, the number of flights was increased to six daily. Direct flights to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad remained available for the convenience of tourists and local travelers.
The Bengaluru-Jaisalmer direct flight, which launched for the first time this year, received an overwhelming response. The flight remained nearly full throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Jaipur route saw relatively low passenger traffic.
The tourism industry has been directly impacted as soon as flights were suspended. Hoteliers, tour operators, taxi drivers, and guides reported a sudden drop in bookings. Many hotels have also reported cancellation of pre-bookings. Tourism businessman Avinash Bissa said the number of tourists visiting Jaisalmer drops sharply once flights are suspended.
In a border district like Jaisalmer, air service is the primary means of fast and convenient transportation. Its closure disrupts business travel, requiring more time and expense. With the suspension of civil flights, passengers will now have to travel to cities like Jodhpur or Jaipur. This will increase travel time and incur additional costs.
Tourism expert Arun Purohit said year-round air services are essential for an international tourist destination like Jaisalmer. He said affordable fares and promotional offers can attract passengers during off-season, benefiting both airlines and the local economy.
According to the airport administration, the closure is temporary, and flights will resume in the upcoming winter season starting October this year. Until then, only limited activities will continue at the airport.
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