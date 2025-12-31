ETV Bharat / state

Civic Polls: Two BJP Women Candidates Emerge Unopposed In Thane District

Thane: Even before the first ballot is cast for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two BJP women candidates have secured victory in the absence of a contest.

Rekha Chaudhary, who had been a corporator for over a decade, and Asawari Kedar Navare have been declared winners unopposed from Ward No. 18 (Kachore) and Ward No. 26(A), which covers the Savarkar Road area, respectively, said officials.

State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan described the victories as the “ultimate civilian award” from the people. “It is the recognition of ten years of solving problems on the ground, of being there for every citizen in Kachore. People have spoken by staying silent. They knew their leader had already won their hearts,” he said.