ETV Bharat / state

City To Have Its First Nature Interpretation Centre At East Kolkata Wetlands, A Ramsar Site

Kolkata: East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar site in West Bengal that have long been vital for the city's ecological balance and serving as a natural sewerage treatment system, will now have a nature interpretation centre showcasing its rich biodiversity and uniqueness.

The East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA) under the environment department has already prepared the preliminary design and draft for the construction of the centre. Now, tenders have been invited for the selection of the construction company. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 19.82 crore and the construction is scheduled to be completed within a year of awarding the contract.

The nature interpretation centre will not be an exhibition centre or a tourist spot but a 'living learning centre' where people can learn about nature and environment through experience. It will feature interactive galleries, audio-visual information presentations, biodiversity exhibits, live demonstration zones and open-air wetland observation facilities. Special viewing decks, walkways and eco-friendly observation towers are also included in the plan.

A senior environment department official said, "The East Kolkata wetlands are not just a biodiversity hotspot, they are the lifeline of the city. The nature interpretation centre is being set up to make people understand this complex ecological process and turn conservation into a people's movement."

He further said that more people understand about wetlands, more social pressure will be created to prevent illegal encroachment and filling. Nature conservation is not the job of the government alone but active participation of civil society is essential, he added.