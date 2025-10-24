City To Have Its First Nature Interpretation Centre At East Kolkata Wetlands, A Ramsar Site
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Kolkata: East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar site in West Bengal that have long been vital for the city's ecological balance and serving as a natural sewerage treatment system, will now have a nature interpretation centre showcasing its rich biodiversity and uniqueness.
The East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA) under the environment department has already prepared the preliminary design and draft for the construction of the centre. Now, tenders have been invited for the selection of the construction company. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 19.82 crore and the construction is scheduled to be completed within a year of awarding the contract.
The nature interpretation centre will not be an exhibition centre or a tourist spot but a 'living learning centre' where people can learn about nature and environment through experience. It will feature interactive galleries, audio-visual information presentations, biodiversity exhibits, live demonstration zones and open-air wetland observation facilities. Special viewing decks, walkways and eco-friendly observation towers are also included in the plan.
A senior environment department official said, "The East Kolkata wetlands are not just a biodiversity hotspot, they are the lifeline of the city. The nature interpretation centre is being set up to make people understand this complex ecological process and turn conservation into a people's movement."
He further said that more people understand about wetlands, more social pressure will be created to prevent illegal encroachment and filling. Nature conservation is not the job of the government alone but active participation of civil society is essential, he added.
The centre will have a special focus on helping students and research scholars to learn more about wetland-based ecology and ecosystems. There are also plans to organise field learning programmes, biodiversity observation workshops and community training camps on wetland conservation in schools and colleges.
As per the draft, the centre will be built using eco-friendly construction materials and low-carbon technologies. No additional structural stress will be created around it so the natural water flow and life cycle of the wetland will remain intact.
The tender has clarified that only those Indian construction companies with experience in building eco-parks, eco-tourism centres or biodiversity parks will be able to participate in the project. Technical expertise, environmental sensitivity and transparency in project implementation will be given priority in the selection process, the official added.
According to experts, once completed, this will not only be an information centre, but a unique platform to instill a sense of responsibility towards nature conservation among citizens. It will be a living classroom of nature within the city where people will not only see nature, but understand and learn to protect it, they said.
There are 93 Ramsar sites in the country with recent additions being Bihar's Gokul Jalashay and Udaipur Jheel. Some of the notable ones include Chilika Lake in Odisha, Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan and Kolleru Lake in Andhra Pradesh.
