Citizens Protest Special Intensive Revision In Bengaluru's Freedom Park

The protest, held under the banner “My Vote, My Right,” urged the Congress-led Karnataka government to take a clear stand on the issue and protect voting rights in the state. Speakers at the protest alleged that the SIR exercise has already affected more than seven crore voters across 10 states and three Union Territories. Though the exercise has not officially begun in Karnataka, participants claimed that voter roll mapping is being conducted in a 'hurried and opaque' manner. They said Booth Level Officers are under pressure to meet targets and warned that the process could lead to the exclusion of women, migrant workers, nomadic communities and other marginalised groups from the voter list. Narasimha Murthy of Slum Janandolana said the exercise appears to be aimed at preparing a fresh voter list. “SIR will inevitably lead to the deletion of poor people from the rolls,” he said. “It is our duty to protect the values and rights enshrined in the Constitution,” he added. Allegations of Exclusion and Lack of Transparency

Several speakers drew parallels between SIR and earlier citizenship exercises. Yusuf Kanhi, Karnataka Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, described SIR as “NRC through the backdoor.” He said, “The attempt to delete crores of voters is condemnable. Congress must wake up and oppose SIR. They need to break their silence.”

Rev E Immanuel Nehemiah, Presbyter of CSI-KCD, expressed concern that daily wage earners and migrant workers could be disproportionately affected. “People who struggle for survival and migrate for work are being targeted, despite being regular voters,” he said.



Jyoti Anantha Subbarao of the National Federation of Indian Women said the right to vote is central to democracy. “We opposed CAA-NRC and anti-farmer laws. In the same way, we are opposing SIR. It must be seen as part of a larger attempt to weaken citizens’ rights,” she said. PP Appanna, State President of AICCTU, clarified that routine revision of voter rolls is not the issue. “We are not against updating voter lists. But SIR is planned in a way that undermines democratic principles. The Election Commission must function independently,” he said.

Citizens protesting against SIR in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Chandramma of Savitri Bai Phule Mahila Sanghatane questioned how vulnerable communities would be protected. “Many nomadic and tribal communities are not even aware of what SIR is. How will the government ensure their voting rights are safeguarded?” she asked.



Sulthana, a teacher, said Booth Level Officers face multiple challenges. “They are not given adequate training. In Karnataka, certain mapping rules exclude daughters-in-law from households. There has been little public awareness about the exercise. At the same time, officers are being threatened with termination if targets are not met,” she said.



The protest saw participation from trade unions, women’s organisations, civil liberties groups, student bodies, Dalit and minority rights groups, and other activists. Organisers of the “My Vote, My Right” campaign said they would continue to raise awareness and mobilise citizens on the issue in the coming weeks.