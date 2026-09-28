Citizens Hold Symbolic Funeral For Indian Democracy Outside Karnataka CEO Office
The protesters alleged that millions of Indians had been unlawfully removed from electoral rolls in recent years.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Bengaluru: A group of citizens staged a symbolic funeral for Indian democracy outside the office of Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer in Bengaluru on Sunday, accusing the Election Commission of India of failing to protect the independence and integrity of the electoral process.
The protesters performed funeral rites followed by what they described as a “cleansing ritual". They said the demonstration represented both the symbolic closure of a troubled democratic phase and the beginning of a public movement to reclaim constitutional institutions. The participants alleged that millions of Indians had been unlawfully removed from electoral rolls in recent years.
They described voting as the foundation of democracy and claimed that never before in independent India had the right to vote faced such a large-scale threat.
Legal activist and advocate Narasimhamurthy said the Election Commission’s recent press statement, issued in response to reports concerning its functioning, had raised more questions than it answered. “The vote connects every citizen to the Constitution. If eligible citizens are removed from electoral rolls through an opaque process, it is not merely an administrative failure but an attack on democratic rights,” he said.
He demanded clarity on who initiated the disputed process, who authorised it and whether the Commission acted independently. He also called for the process to be scrapped and subjected to transparent legal and public scrutiny.
The protesters blamed the Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for what they described as an “abject dereliction of duty”.
Rights activist Tanveer Ahmed Gandhi urged citizens to rise above religious, regional and political identities and unite as Indians to defend the autonomy of constitutional institutions. “This protest mourns the decline of democracy, but it also announces the birth of a renewed democracy led by India’s youth. We will not remain silent when questions are suppressed and institutions lose their independence,” he said.
The speakers also criticised other democratic institutions, including the judiciary, alleging that they had failed to adequately defend constitutional values. They further claimed that critics of the government faced pressure through investigative agencies and false cases.
During the protest, speakers referred to what they called the “Pradhan incident”, warning that any repetition could intensify public anger, though no further details were provided. The organisers said the Bengaluru demonstration was only the beginning of a wider campaign demanding transparent electoral rolls, independent constitutional bodies and accountability from election authorities.
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