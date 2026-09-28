ETV Bharat / state

Citizens Hold Symbolic Funeral For Indian Democracy Outside Karnataka CEO Office

Protesters accused the Election Commission of India of failing to protect the independence and integrity of the electoral process. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A group of citizens staged a symbolic funeral for Indian democracy outside the office of Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer in Bengaluru on Sunday, accusing the Election Commission of India of failing to protect the independence and integrity of the electoral process.

The protesters performed funeral rites followed by what they described as a “cleansing ritual". They said the demonstration represented both the symbolic closure of a troubled democratic phase and the beginning of a public movement to reclaim constitutional institutions. The participants alleged that millions of Indians had been unlawfully removed from electoral rolls in recent years.

They described voting as the foundation of democracy and claimed that never before in independent India had the right to vote faced such a large-scale threat.

Legal activist and advocate Narasimhamurthy said the Election Commission’s recent press statement, issued in response to reports concerning its functioning, had raised more questions than it answered. “The vote connects every citizen to the Constitution. If eligible citizens are removed from electoral rolls through an opaque process, it is not merely an administrative failure but an attack on democratic rights,” he said.

He demanded clarity on who initiated the disputed process, who authorised it and whether the Commission acted independently. He also called for the process to be scrapped and subjected to transparent legal and public scrutiny.