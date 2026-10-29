ETV Bharat / state

CISF Seizes 32-Tonne Coal In Jharkhand, Intensifies Crackdown

Chatra: The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday said it has seized a truck carrying around 32 tonnes of coal in the Magadh area under Central Coalfields Ltd., as part of its intensified drive against coal pilferage.

Since the induction of the CISF in the Magadh-Amrapali area around one month ago, the force has seized multiple vehicles and recovered approximately 800 tonnes of coal through various operations. Central Coalfields Ltd is an arm of Coal India Limited.

"In a significant operation against coal theft and pilferage, a team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), deployed in the CCL Magadh-Amrapali coalfields, seized a coal-laden truck carrying around 32 tonnes of coal near Chamatu More in the Magadh area on Wednesday night," CISF said in a statement.

The seizure is part of a series of sustained anti-coal theft operations being conducted by CISF teams through intelligence-based raids, surveillance and ambush operations in the coalfields. The deployment of CISF in the coalfields is aimed at strengthening security, curbing coal theft and pilferage, and supporting the Ministry of Home Affairs' Zero Coal Leakage Policy.