ETV Bharat / state

CISF Jawan Killed In Accidental Firing From Rifle In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed after his service rifle allegedly accidentally went off while he was cleaning it at a camp in an iron ore mines area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday at a portacabin post under the CISF's Bacheli camp area on Bailadila hills, a police official said.

CISF personnel are deployed to guard the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) iron ore mining areas in Kirandul and Bacheli. The deceased, identified as head constable Dattatraya (50), was a resident of Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, he said.

As per the preliminary information, during the cleaning of the AK-47 rifle, it suddenly discharged two rounds, hitting Dattatraya and seriously injuring him, the official said.