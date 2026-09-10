CISF Jawan Killed In Accidental Firing From Rifle In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Officials said that the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday at a portacabin post under the CISF's Bacheli camp area on Bailadila hills.
By PTI
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Dantewada: A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed after his service rifle allegedly accidentally went off while he was cleaning it at a camp in an iron ore mines area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday at a portacabin post under the CISF's Bacheli camp area on Bailadila hills, a police official said.
CISF personnel are deployed to guard the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) iron ore mining areas in Kirandul and Bacheli. The deceased, identified as head constable Dattatraya (50), was a resident of Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, he said.
As per the preliminary information, during the cleaning of the AK-47 rifle, it suddenly discharged two rounds, hitting Dattatraya and seriously injuring him, the official said.
He was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital in Bacheli, where doctors declared him dead after examination. The body was kept at the mortuary of NMDC Apollo Hospital in Bacheli and was later sent to the district hospital in Dantewada for post-mortem and other legal formalities, he said.
His family members have reached Bacheli. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the firing will be ascertained after investigation, forensic examination of the scene and the post-mortem report, the official said.
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