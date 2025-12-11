ETV Bharat / state

CISF Jawan Kills Father, Injures Two In Rajasthan After Heated Argument

Jodhpur: A CISF jawan allegedly killed his father in a “fit of rage” and injured two more people when they tried to stop him. The incident took place in the Pichkiya ki Dhani area of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Police said the accused, Head Constable Prakash Pichkiya, reportedly attacked his father, Rampal, with a shovel this morning at their residence in Pichkiya ki Dhani, which is nearly four kilometres from the historic village of Sathin.

“On Thursday, Prakash arrived at his home this morning and started arguing with his father. After a heated argument, he picked up a digging shovel and struck his father on the head,” they said.

Two other men, a farm labourer, Kansingh, and Prakash’s relative, identified as Baldevram, who came to the spot after hearing the commotion and tried to intervene, were also attacked and injured. “We rushed the injured to Pipar Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, while Father’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and they launched the probe,” said an official.