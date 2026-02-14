CISF Jawan Found Dead In Parking Area, Probe Underway
Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Durg: The body of a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found in the parking area of the CISF ground in Durg on Friday. Police said a slip of paper bearing a phone number was recovered from the spot. It reportedly belongs to the deceased’s brother.
The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Singh, a constable posted with the CISF unit in Utai. He was originally a resident of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary information suggests that Singh may have been suffering from a serious kidney-related ailment, though this has not been officially confirmed. Authorities said clarity will emerge only after the post-mortem report is received.
The body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital. Panchanama proceedings will be carried out once the family members arrive in Durg.
Utai police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation. Officials said the reasons behind the suspected suicide are being examined, and fellow personnel may also be questioned as part of the inquiry.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or having thoughts of self-harm, help is available. You can contact Sneha Foundation at 044-24640050 (24x7) or iCall helpline at 9152987821 (Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 10 pm).
