CISF Jawan Found Dead In Parking Area, Probe Underway

Durg: The body of a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found in the parking area of the CISF ground in Durg on Friday. Police said a slip of paper bearing a phone number was recovered from the spot. It reportedly belongs to the deceased’s brother.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Singh, a constable posted with the CISF unit in Utai. He was originally a resident of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary information suggests that Singh may have been suffering from a serious kidney-related ailment, though this has not been officially confirmed. Authorities said clarity will emerge only after the post-mortem report is received.