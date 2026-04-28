ETV Bharat / state

CISF Jawan Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In West Bengal

Asansol: A Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) jawan has been arrested in West Bengal's Kulti on charges of molesting a minor girl. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Asansol.

The arrested CISF jawan has been identified as Ramakant Vishwakarma. According to police officials from the Kulti Police Station, the arrested jawan was posted at the Shitalpur camp in Kulti. He was not deployed for election duties; rather, he was responsible for security within the ECL mining area.

According to police sources, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kulti Police Station in Asansol on Sunday afternoon. It is understood that the alleged victim along with another minor girl had gone to pluck mangoes in the vicinity of the CISF camp where the accused is posted.