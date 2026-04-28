CISF Jawan Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In West Bengal
The girl's family said that the accused took her to his room on pretext of giving her mangoes and molested her, reports Taraknath Chatterjee.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Asansol: A Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) jawan has been arrested in West Bengal's Kulti on charges of molesting a minor girl. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Asansol.
The arrested CISF jawan has been identified as Ramakant Vishwakarma. According to police officials from the Kulti Police Station, the arrested jawan was posted at the Shitalpur camp in Kulti. He was not deployed for election duties; rather, he was responsible for security within the ECL mining area.
According to police sources, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kulti Police Station in Asansol on Sunday afternoon. It is understood that the alleged victim along with another minor girl had gone to pluck mangoes in the vicinity of the CISF camp where the accused is posted.
It is alleged that Vishwakarma lured the two girls to his quarters by promising to give them more mangoes. He then made one of the girls wait outside while taking the other inside his room, where he molested her as per the girl. The girl's family alleged that when she screamed, she was threatened by the jawan with dire consequences.
According to the girl's family, she somehow managed to break free from the room and fled the scene. Upon returning home, she recounted the entire incident to her family members. The family then informed their neighbors about the matter. Following the incident, local residents gathered at the CISF camp and staged a protest. Simultaneously, they reported the matter to the police.
Following a complaint by the victim's family, the Kulti Police arrested the jawan on Monday and registered a case under relevant provisions of law, Javed Hossain, ACP of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.
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