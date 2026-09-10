CISF Head Constable Dies In Accidental Firing While Cleaning AK-47 In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
According to preliminary information, Dattatraya was cleaning his government-issued AK-47 rifle at the camp when it allegedly fired two rounds accidentally.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Dantewada: A CISF head constable died after allegedly being hit by gunfire while cleaning his service rifle at a CISF camp in Bacheli, Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Camp 10-11 A, Potakabin No. 3, where CISF Head Constable Dattatraya was posted. He was originally from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.
According to preliminary information, Dattatraya was cleaning his government-issued AK-47 rifle at the camp when it allegedly fired two rounds accidentally. The bullets struck him and injured him. Fellow personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots and took him to Apollo Hospital in Bacheli.
Doctors examined Dattatraya at the hospital and declared him dead.
His family members travelled from Maharashtra to Bacheli after receiving information about his death. The police conducted the inquest proceedings and sent the body to the District Hospital in Dantewada for a post-mortem examination.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be established after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examines the scene and the post-mortem report is received. The investigation is currently underway.
This is the second incident in a month. A 25-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan deployed for security at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station in Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh, died after being hit by a bullet fired from his service rifle early Saturday morning.
The incident took place around 4:20 AM. Rawatbhata police reached the spot, conducted an initial inspection and informed the deceased's family.
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