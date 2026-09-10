ETV Bharat / state

CISF Head Constable Dies In Accidental Firing While Cleaning AK-47 In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The incident took place in a CISF camp in Dantewada ( Representative Image/IANS )

Dantewada: A CISF head constable died after allegedly being hit by gunfire while cleaning his service rifle at a CISF camp in Bacheli, Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Camp 10-11 A, Potakabin No. 3, where CISF Head Constable Dattatraya was posted. He was originally from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

According to preliminary information, Dattatraya was cleaning his government-issued AK-47 rifle at the camp when it allegedly fired two rounds accidentally. The bullets struck him and injured him. Fellow personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots and took him to Apollo Hospital in Bacheli.

Doctors examined Dattatraya at the hospital and declared him dead.