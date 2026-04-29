CISCE To Announce Class X, XII Results On April 30
The results can be accessed at official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org for Class X and Class XII.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII examination results will be announced by April 30 at 11 am.
The exams were conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The results can be accessed at official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org for Class X and Class XII. To download the results, students can visit the official CISCE websites and click on the ISC Result 2026 tab or ICSE Result 2026 tab. After filling in all the details, students will be able to access their scores.
The ICSE examinations for Class X started on February 17 and ended on March 30. The ISC Class XII exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 6. The Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were cancelled by CISCE amid the current security situation in West Asia.
As you await your ICSE & ISC results, remember: your effort, your growth, and your courage are your real achievements.— CISCE (@CISCE_Official) April 28, 2026
You’ve already come so far-and that truly matters.
Stay hopeful. Good things are ahead.
🎥 Watch this message from CISCE.#CISCE #ICSE #ISC #BoardResults2026 pic.twitter.com/ll4iL0PvWY
In 2025, ICSE exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, while ISC exams were conducted from February 13 to April 5, 2025. CISCE had declared the results for the ICSE and ISC board exams on April 30, 2025.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the result can apply for a recheck and sit for the improvement exams. In 2024, CISCE discontinued compartment exams. Instead, they had introduced the re-evaluation of answer scripts and improvement exams for students who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination. The CISCE improvement exams can be taken in a maximum of two subjects.
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