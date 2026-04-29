ETV Bharat / state

CISCE To Announce Class X, XII Results On April 30

New Delhi: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII examination results will be announced by April 30 at 11 am.

The exams were conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The results can be accessed at official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org for Class X and Class XII. To download the results, students can visit the official CISCE websites and click on the ISC Result 2026 tab or ICSE Result 2026 tab. After filling in all the details, students will be able to access their scores.

The ICSE examinations for Class X started on February 17 and ended on March 30. The ISC Class XII exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 6. The Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were cancelled by CISCE amid the current security situation in West Asia.