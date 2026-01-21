'Circulating Photos Of Accused Is Violation Of Rights': Rajasthan HC Tells Jaisalmer Police
Justice Farzand Ali's single-judge bench at Rajasthan High Court asks Jaisalmer SP to remove photographs and content related to an arrested family from online platforms.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stated that people accused and arrested do not automatically prove they are guilty, and slammed police for clicking their photographs outside the police station and then circulating those. The court has also appointed advocate Devkinandan Vyas as amicus curiae in this matter.
Vyas said the court was hearing a petition regarding photographs of a family arrested by the Jaisalmer Police, which were circulated on social media and in local newspapers.
During the hearing, Justice Farzand Ali, considered this a violation of the right to dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) to immediately remove all photographs and content related to the arrested individuals that had been uploaded on any online platform. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on January 28.
Advocate Razak Haider, representing the petitioners from Jaisalmer, said in several cases in Jaisalmer district, the accused are made to sit down and their photographs are taken, which are then circulated on social media and in local newspapers. This includes women and unmarried girls, whose social reputation is damaged, even though the court has not yet proven them guilty in any of these cases, Haider said. The court clarified that a person is considered an accused until proven guilty, and their dignity is not forfeited upon arrest.
The SP of Jaisalmer has been asked to submit an affidavit stating whether the allegations made in the petition are true or not.
The single-judge bench of Justice Farzand Ali also took cognizance of a case from the Udaymandir police station area in Jodhpur. In this case, advocate Mohan Singh Ratnu was arrested, allegedly made to sit in front of the police station, and his picture was then circulated. The court directed the Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur, to remove all photographs of the advocate from every platform within 24 hours and to submit a compliance report at the next hearing.
The court also ordered that effective and institutional security measures be implemented at the police commissionerate level to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, and to submit details of these measures. The bench directed Additional Advocate General Deepak Chaudhary, representing the state government, to accept the notice and file a reply.
