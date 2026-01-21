ETV Bharat / state

'Circulating Photos Of Accused Is Violation Of Rights': Rajasthan HC Tells Jaisalmer Police

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stated that people accused and arrested do not automatically prove they are guilty, and slammed police for clicking their photographs outside the police station and then circulating those. The court has also appointed advocate Devkinandan Vyas as amicus curiae in this matter.

Vyas said the court was hearing a petition regarding photographs of a family arrested by the Jaisalmer Police, which were circulated on social media and in local newspapers.

During the hearing, Justice Farzand Ali, considered this a violation of the right to dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) to immediately remove all photographs and content related to the arrested individuals that had been uploaded on any online platform. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on January 28.

Advocate Razak Haider, representing the petitioners from Jaisalmer, said in several cases in Jaisalmer district, the accused are made to sit down and their photographs are taken, which are then circulated on social media and in local newspapers. This includes women and unmarried girls, whose social reputation is damaged, even though the court has not yet proven them guilty in any of these cases, Haider said. The court clarified that a person is considered an accused until proven guilty, and their dignity is not forfeited upon arrest.