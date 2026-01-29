ETV Bharat / state

Kalimpong Circuit House Snub: Bengal Politics Heats UP Over Centre Interlocutor Hotel Booking 'Cancellation'

Siliguri: The politics of the hill region is currently abuzz with the arrival of Pankaj Kumar Singh, the interlocutor appointed by Centre, to find a permanent political solution to the hill issue. The interlocutor's arrival in the hills before the assembly elections has once again fuelled the demand for a separate state.

Amidst this, the Kalimpong district administration has been accused of cancelling the booking of Singh at the Kalimpong Circuit House after initially granting permission. Singh has held meetings with representatives of several political parties in Darjeeling, including the Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front, CPRM, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba, MP Raju Bista, and GNLF leaders.

However, Anit Thapa, president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and chief executive of the GTA, refused to attend the meeting with the interlocutor. He alleged that sending an interlocutor to the hills before the assembly elections is merely a stunt by the BJP.

The Home Ministry has appointed former IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as the interlocutor to find a permanent solution to the hill problem. He held meetings with representatives of various political parties and organisations from the railway guest house in Darjeeling.

On Tuesday, he went to Kalimpong. Initially, the Circuit House was booked for two days for his stay. But upon arriving in Kalimpong, he learnt that the booking had been cancelled.