Kalimpong Circuit House Snub: Bengal Politics Heats UP Over Centre Interlocutor Hotel Booking 'Cancellation'
Anit Thapa, president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, alleged sending an interlocutor to the hills before polls is merely a stunt by the BJP.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Siliguri: The politics of the hill region is currently abuzz with the arrival of Pankaj Kumar Singh, the interlocutor appointed by Centre, to find a permanent political solution to the hill issue. The interlocutor's arrival in the hills before the assembly elections has once again fuelled the demand for a separate state.
Amidst this, the Kalimpong district administration has been accused of cancelling the booking of Singh at the Kalimpong Circuit House after initially granting permission. Singh has held meetings with representatives of several political parties in Darjeeling, including the Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front, CPRM, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba, MP Raju Bista, and GNLF leaders.
However, Anit Thapa, president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and chief executive of the GTA, refused to attend the meeting with the interlocutor. He alleged that sending an interlocutor to the hills before the assembly elections is merely a stunt by the BJP.
The Home Ministry has appointed former IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as the interlocutor to find a permanent solution to the hill problem. He held meetings with representatives of various political parties and organisations from the railway guest house in Darjeeling.
On Tuesday, he went to Kalimpong. Initially, the Circuit House was booked for two days for his stay. But upon arriving in Kalimpong, he learnt that the booking had been cancelled.
Following this, Pankaj Kumar Singh checked into a hotel. This incident has caused a stir in administrative and political circles. Speaking on the issue, Kalimpong District Magistrate Kuhuk Bhushan declined to comment. Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista alleged, "The state government is not cooperating with Pankaj Kumar Singh. That is why he had to stay at a hotel in Kalimpong."
On the other hand, political parties like the Congress, CPM, and Trinamool Congress did not receive an invitation for the interlocutor's meeting. Meanwhile, at an event in Bloomfield Rishihat, Darjeeling, Anit Thapa said, "Let the BJP mention in their election manifesto that they will grant Gorkhaland. Then I will go with Raju Bista to talk to the mediator in the hills. All this is a political conspiracy by the BJP. Let the BJP write in their state election manifesto that they will grant Gorkhaland if they come to power. Then I will meet the mediator and present my views."
However, Raju Bista retorted, "The BJP has already stated in its election manifesto that it is in favour of a permanent political solution to the hill problem. Anit Thapa and his group are probably avoiding the mediator out of fear of Mamata Banerjee."
On Wednesday, former MLA and president of the Jan Andolan Party, Harkabahadur Chettri, met the mediator in Kalimpong and proposed that if Gorkhaland is not granted, the region should be made a Union Territory or merged with Sikkim.
Harkabahadur said, "Why does the BJP only talk about solving the hill problem before elections? I wanted to know if the central government is actually interested in solving the problem. It doesn't seem like the central government will grant Gorkhaland. That's why I have demanded a Union Territory. If that is also not possible, then Darjeeling should be merged with Sikkim as this region was previously part of Sikkim."