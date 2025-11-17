ETV Bharat / state

Cinema Piracy Mastermind Amassed Rs 20 Crore; Film Industry Suffered Huge Loss: Hyderabad CP Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Immadi Ravi (40), who was arrested in connection with the cinema piracy through websites I Bomma and Bappam, has amassed Rs 20 crore through the illegal act, leading to huge damage suffered by the industry, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar said.

Ravi has been booked in four more cases under the IT Act and the Copyright Act, Sajjanar said, adding that he was also promoting betting apps. "When the police blocked a website, the accused created a new one. Thus, he managed 65 mirror websites. There are 21,000 movies on his hard disk, from The Godfather, released in 1972, to the recently released Pawan Kalyan OG movie. He earned Rs 20 crore through piracy, of which Rs three crore has been seized. He has 50 lakh subscribers' data, which is dangerous," Sajjanar said.