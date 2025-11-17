Cinema Piracy Mastermind Amassed Rs 20 Crore; Film Industry Suffered Huge Loss: Hyderabad CP Sajjanar
He said Immad Ravi managed 65 mirror websites, and there are 21,000 movies on his hard disk from a 1972 release to a recent one.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Immadi Ravi (40), who was arrested in connection with the cinema piracy through websites I Bomma and Bappam, has amassed Rs 20 crore through the illegal act, leading to huge damage suffered by the industry, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar said.
Ravi has been booked in four more cases under the IT Act and the Copyright Act, Sajjanar said, adding that he was also promoting betting apps. "When the police blocked a website, the accused created a new one. Thus, he managed 65 mirror websites. There are 21,000 movies on his hard disk, from The Godfather, released in 1972, to the recently released Pawan Kalyan OG movie. He earned Rs 20 crore through piracy, of which Rs three crore has been seized. He has 50 lakh subscribers' data, which is dangerous," Sajjanar said.
During interrogation, police came to know that Ravi, who studied a BSc in computer science, obtained a driving license and PAN cards in Maharashtra under different names. When the film industry became alert of his activities, a complaint was filed, and the police went after him. To evade arrest, he gave up his Indian citizenship and took the citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a country in the Caribbean. He used to live in France and travel to different countries. In 2019, he started I Bomma and pirated 21,000 movies. The servers are located in America, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. He has bought 110 domains to release pirated movies by blocking one and opening the other.
Meanwhile, Tollywood bigwigs met Sajjanar and thanked him for the arrest of Ravi. Actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, director SS Rajamouli and producers Dil Raju and Suresh Babu were present in the meeting.
