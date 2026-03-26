ETV Bharat / state

CIK Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror Case; EOW Conducts Searches In COVID-Era Fraud Case

Srinagar: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday carried out searches at several locations across the Valley in connection with an ongoing investigation into a suspected transnational terror module, officials said.

According to officials, raids were conducted at 10 locations spread across three districts. Six sites were searched in Ganderbal district, three in Shopian and one in Srinagar.

The investigation centers on a network allegedly being directed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Ganderbal associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and currently operating from Bangladesh. Lone is believed to be coordinating activities from outside the country.

Officials said the case points to links with a wider cross-border network. “The module is receiving instructions from handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan,” an official said.

The searches were carried out following warrants issued by a competent court in connection with a recently registered case at the CIK police station, officials added.

Officials said the operation aims to gather evidence and identify individuals linked to the alleged network.

In a separate development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam in connection with an alleged large-scale fraud case dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.