CIK Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror Case; EOW Conducts Searches In COVID-Era Fraud Case
The CIK raided 10 locations spread across three districts in connection with a transnational terror case.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 26, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Srinagar: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday carried out searches at several locations across the Valley in connection with an ongoing investigation into a suspected transnational terror module, officials said.
According to officials, raids were conducted at 10 locations spread across three districts. Six sites were searched in Ganderbal district, three in Shopian and one in Srinagar.
The investigation centers on a network allegedly being directed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Ganderbal associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and currently operating from Bangladesh. Lone is believed to be coordinating activities from outside the country.
Officials said the case points to links with a wider cross-border network. “The module is receiving instructions from handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan,” an official said.
The searches were carried out following warrants issued by a competent court in connection with a recently registered case at the CIK police station, officials added.
Officials said the operation aims to gather evidence and identify individuals linked to the alleged network.
In a separate development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam in connection with an alleged large-scale fraud case dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson for the agency said searches were carried out at three locations as part of an investigation into FIR No. 11/2026, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at the EOW police station in Srinagar.
The case was initiated following a complaint filed by M/S Sanjay Trading Company of Najafgarh, New Delhi, through its proprietor Sanjay Kumar Sahu. The complaint alleged that two individuals from Srinagar duped the firm on the pretext of arranging medical supplies during the pandemic.
As per the agency, accused have been identified as Emaad Muzaffar Makhdoomi, also known as 'Imran Shah', a resident of Peerbagh, and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sanat Nagar.
Preliminary findings suggest that the accused used fraudulent methods to obtain large sums of money. Officials said the funds included payments allegedly drawn from the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Anantnag. The accused also attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from Government Medical College, Srinagar.
According to the spokesperson, the suspects impersonated government officials, posing as delegates and officers on special duty for supplies. They allegedly issued fake allotment orders in the name of various departments and institutions to gain the trust of the complainant firm.
The accused are also suspected of creating fake email accounts in the name of the firm and opening fraudulent bank accounts to divert funds.
Officials said the searches conducted on Thursday were aimed at collecting additional evidence, including digital data and financial records. The investigation in the case is ongoing.
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