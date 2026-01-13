CIK Executes Proclamation Against Trio Accused Of Online Anti-National Campaign
CIK officials said the accused attempted to incite violence, disrupt civic life, promote anti-national sentiments and create disaffection against the Union of India.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has executed proclamation orders against three absconding accused allegedly involved in a coordinated digital propaganda campaign aimed at spreading disaffection against the Union of India, officials said on Tuesday.
The proclamation was carried out nearly a fortnight after a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act issued formal orders on December 30, 2025, declaring the trio proclaimed offenders for deliberately evading the judicial process. Despite repeated legal summons, the trio had failed to appear before the court.
In a statement, a CIK spokesperson said the action was taken in compliance with directions of the Special NIA Court in Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 07 of 2020 registered at Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The statement stated those absconding are Mubeen Ahmad Shah, son of the late Ali Mohammad Shah of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar; Azizul Hassan Ashai, also known as Tony Ashai, son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai and a resident of the same locality; and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Trehgam in Kupwara district.
Officials said the Special NIA Court invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after being satisfied that the accused were intentionally avoiding arrest and court proceedings. The court has directed them to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026, failing which further coercive measures, including attachment of property under Section 83 of the CrPC, would follow.
According to investigators, the case relates to "grave offences that allegedly threatened public order, communal harmony and national integrity." The probe, CIK said, has revealed a well planned conspiracy by anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces from within and outside Kashmir.
During the investigation, officials said, it emerged that the accused allegedly posed as journalists, freelancers and operators of news portals while actually running a covert digital campaign. By misusing social media platforms such as Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and WhatsApp, they are accused of systematically creating and circulating fake, exaggerated, motivated and out-of-context content.
Investigators claim the objective of the campaign was to incite street violence, disrupt normal civic life, provoke damage to public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest, promoting anti-national sentiments and attempting to create disaffection against the Union of India.
CIK officials said non-bailable warrants had earlier been issued against the accused, but repeated attempts to secure their presence failed as they went underground to avoid arrest. Despite being declared absconders, authorities allege the trio continued to maintain an online presence and remained active on social media.
Officials said Mubeen Shah and Azizul Ashai allegedly managed and amplified online content with local reach from a densely populated area of Srinagar, while Rifat Wani is accused of using multiple platforms to circulate posts linked to the same network. Investigators believe their activities were interconnected and part of a broader digital effort to influence public sentiment and mobilie unrest.
Reiterating its stand, CIK said freedom of expression cannot be misused as a weapon against the nation. Any individual or group attempting to camouflage unlawful, secessionist or communal activities under the guise of journalism or online activism will face firm and legally robust action, the agency said.
CIK added that it remains committed to pursuing such cases to their logical conclusion in accordance with the law.
