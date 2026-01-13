ETV Bharat / state

CIK Executes Proclamation Against Trio Accused Of Online Anti-National Campaign

Srinagar: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has executed proclamation orders against three absconding accused allegedly involved in a coordinated digital propaganda campaign aimed at spreading disaffection against the Union of India, officials said on Tuesday.

The proclamation was carried out nearly a fortnight after a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act issued formal orders on December 30, 2025, declaring the trio proclaimed offenders for deliberately evading the judicial process. Despite repeated legal summons, the trio had failed to appear before the court.

In a statement, a CIK spokesperson said the action was taken in compliance with directions of the Special NIA Court in Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 07 of 2020 registered at Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The statement stated those absconding are Mubeen Ahmad Shah, son of the late Ali Mohammad Shah of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar; Azizul Hassan Ashai, also known as Tony Ashai, son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai and a resident of the same locality; and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Trehgam in Kupwara district.

Officials said the Special NIA Court invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after being satisfied that the accused were intentionally avoiding arrest and court proceedings. The court has directed them to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026, failing which further coercive measures, including attachment of property under Section 83 of the CrPC, would follow.

According to investigators, the case relates to "grave offences that allegedly threatened public order, communal harmony and national integrity." The probe, CIK said, has revealed a well planned conspiracy by anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces from within and outside Kashmir.