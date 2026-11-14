CII Partnership Summit: Andhra Pradesh Signs 109 MoUs Worth Rs 9.02 Lakh Crore, Eyes 1.98 Lakh Jobs
Projects approved for land and incentives account for Rs 17.10 lakh crore, with the government projecting employment for 12.9 lakh people.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Industrialists from India and abroad have come forward to invest in various sectors in Andhra Pradesh, citing the state's resources, business opportunities, and government policies.
Several companies have signed agreements with the state government, which expects the investments to create jobs for local youth.
During the two-day CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and Friday, 109 agreements were signed, involving investments worth Rs 9,02,484 crore. These proposals are expected to generate employment for 1.98 lakh people.
Ahead of the summit, the government organised five regional summits in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amaravati, Anantapur and Tirupati. These meetings resulted in 194 agreements involving investments worth Rs 86,522 crore.
With the agreements signed at both the regional summits and the Visakhapatnam summit, the total number of agreements has reached 303, involving proposed investments of Rs 9,89,006 crore. Participating companies have indicated that these projects could generate employment for about 3.48 lakh people.
Prominent organisations that have signed agreements with the government include JSW, Indian Oil Corporation, GreenGen, AirTrunk-JCK Infra, Dixon Technologies, Kakinada Seaports, Panchshil Realty, HyperScale Data Centre, Waaree Energies, Smax Digitech India Private Limited, AP Sports Village and Kaynes Technology.
The investment proposals cover several sectors, including aerospace, IT and electronics, data centres, semiconductors, healthcare, renewable energy, ports, airports and defence.
Representatives from more than 58 countries and 15 foreign ministers attended the summit. Government officials also held special meetings with representatives from Russia, Japan and several European countries.
The state government has decided to go beyond signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and monitor how far the agreements are implemented on the ground. The state will make the findings of these assessments public every year.
Chief Minister Chandrababu also announced that the state would adopt a policy focused not only on attracting investments but also on retaining them.
Between June 2024 and the latest summit, Andhra Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 22.60 lakh crore through agreements for 714 projects.
The government has approved land allocation and incentives for 526 of these projects. Valued at Rs 17.10 lakh crore, these projects are expected to generate employment for 12.9 lakh people.
With the inclusion of the MoUs signed at the latest summit, the total value of investment proposals secured by the state has reached Rs 32.49 lakh crore.
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