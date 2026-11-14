ETV Bharat / state

CII Partnership Summit: Andhra Pradesh Signs 109 MoUs Worth Rs 9.02 Lakh Crore, Eyes 1.98 Lakh Jobs

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is presenting a memento to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Industrialists from India and abroad have come forward to invest in various sectors in Andhra Pradesh, citing the state's resources, business opportunities, and government policies.

Several companies have signed agreements with the state government, which expects the investments to create jobs for local youth.

During the two-day CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and Friday, 109 agreements were signed, involving investments worth Rs 9,02,484 crore. These proposals are expected to generate employment for 1.98 lakh people.

Ahead of the summit, the government organised five regional summits in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amaravati, Anantapur and Tirupati. These meetings resulted in 194 agreements involving investments worth Rs 86,522 crore.

With the agreements signed at both the regional summits and the Visakhapatnam summit, the total number of agreements has reached 303, involving proposed investments of Rs 9,89,006 crore. Participating companies have indicated that these projects could generate employment for about 3.48 lakh people.

Prominent organisations that have signed agreements with the government include JSW, Indian Oil Corporation, GreenGen, AirTrunk-JCK Infra, Dixon Technologies, Kakinada Seaports, Panchshil Realty, HyperScale Data Centre, Waaree Energies, Smax Digitech India Private Limited, AP Sports Village and Kaynes Technology.

The investment proposals cover several sectors, including aerospace, IT and electronics, data centres, semiconductors, healthcare, renewable energy, ports, airports and defence.