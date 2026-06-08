CID Turns Down Abhishek Banerjee's Appeal, Summons Him Again Tomorrow
Abhishek Banerjee was asked to appear at Bhawani Bhawan on June 1 but he had asked for a 15-day extension, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: Amidst the political tension surrounding CID summons to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP did not appear at Bhawani Bhawan on Monday. Following which, CID has served another notice, asking him to appear before its headquarters by 12 pm on Tuesday (June 9).
He has been directed to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation into the Legislative Assembly signature forgery case. However, instead of visiting Bhawani Bhawan, Abhishek was at Delhi, attending the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting.
According to sources, Abhishek has sought more time from the CID, citing his inability to return to Kolkata due to pre-scheduled political engagements.
Earlier in the afternoon, a seven-member CID team visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence and videographed the premises.
On May 30, a CID team visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence and served him a notice, directing him to appear at Bhawani Bhawan at 12 pm on June 1 in connection with the forgery case investigation. However, on the morning of June 1, Abhishek sent a letter to the CID stating that he had been attacked while attending a political programme in Sonarpur and was resting on medical advice so it was not possible for him to appear for questioning. Also, he requested a 15-day extension from the investigating agency to face the inquiry.
However, the CID did not accept his request and served him a second notice, asking him to appear at Bhawani Bhawan on Monday (June 8). Subsequently, Abhishek moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge the notice but the court rejected his plea for an urgent hearing.
Notably, the CID has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a DIG-ranked officer, to probe the matter. Investigators claim to have uncovered multiple discrepancies regarding signatures on various Assembly documents. Consequently, documents, digital evidence, and the statements of relevant individuals are being scrutinised.
According to officials of the investigating agency, Abhishek's statement is crucial for uncovering the full details of the incident. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress alleges that the investigation is being weaponised for political motives in an attempt to suppress opposition voices.
Also Read