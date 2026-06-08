ETV Bharat / state

CID Turns Down Abhishek Banerjee's Appeal, Summons Him Again Tomorrow

Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear at Bhawani Bhawan on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Amidst the political tension surrounding CID summons to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP did not appear at Bhawani Bhawan on Monday. Following which, CID has served another notice, asking him to appear before its headquarters by 12 pm on Tuesday (June 9). He has been directed to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation into the Legislative Assembly signature forgery case. However, instead of visiting Bhawani Bhawan, Abhishek was at Delhi, attending the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting. According to sources, Abhishek has sought more time from the CID, citing his inability to return to Kolkata due to pre-scheduled political engagements. Earlier in the afternoon, a seven-member CID team visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence and videographed the premises.