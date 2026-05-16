ETV Bharat / state

CID to Probe Multi-Crore Deposit Fraud Case In Karnataka’s Belagavi; Shivam Associates Owner Arrested

Belagavi: Police have arrested Shivananda Neelannavara, owner of Shivam Associates, for allegedly collecting illegal deposits from thousands of people by promising unusually high returns.

This massive multi-crore financial fraud case is now been handed over to the CID for further investigation and the Malamaruti police arrested Neelannavara on Friday night.

According to officials, the accused allegedly collected deposits from nearly 35,000 people without complying with guidelines laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), or the Cooperative Department.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the case is a serious inter-district and inter-state fraud, which involves more than Rs 50 crore.

“This is not just a district-level case. During searches conducted at his house and office, several bonds, cheques, lists of depositors, and money transfer documents were recovered,” the Deputy Commissioner said during a press conference on Saturday.

Police said Neelannavara was a driver and then sold ice creams. He eventually started his own ice cream factory, which reportedly incurred losses. Officials allege he then gradually started collecting deposits from people.

A case has been registered against him under Section 9 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act and Sections 21(1) and 21(2) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.

Authorities said that they found no valid licence for operating such a financial scheme during their search operation.

The Deputy Commissioner said a 150-page report prepared by the Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioner had already been submitted to the state government. He added that the state government would appoint a nodal officer empowered to freeze bank accounts and confiscate movable and immovable assets linked to the case.

Officials also confirmed that a special court has been constituted for the matter.

The administration has urged depositors to approach the authorities and submit details regarding their investments.

“We are monitoring all those associated with Neelannavara. Notices will be issued to everyone. Protecting depositors is our first priority,” Roshan said.