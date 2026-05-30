ETV Bharat / state

CID Summons Abhishek Banerjee For Questioning, Serves Notice At Kalighat Residence

Kolkata: Officials of the criminal investigation department (CID) of Kolkata police on Saturday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the mismatches of signatures of some party legislators on a resolution nominating the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal legislative Assembly.

The officials visited Banrjee's Kalighat residence to personally serve him the notice, asking him to appear for questioning at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan at 12 PM on Monday.

Following the declaration of the assembly results, Trinamool's Ballygunge MLA Shovan Chatterjee was selected to lead the Opposition. However, a controversy erupted surrounding the letter submitted by Trinamool Congress to the Speaker regarding this matter. It is alleged that the letter bears the signatures of 70 MLAs; yet, the signatures of many of these legislators do not match the originals.

The CID has already visited the residences of several Trinamool MLAs while probing the matter. They reached Banerjee's house on the Harish Mukherjee Road in connection with this. However, upon reaching the premises, the investigating officers were unable to gain immediate entry and were compelled to wait outside for a considerable period before finally entering the house. Meanwhile, a separate CID team proceeded to Banerjee's other residence in Kalighat. The CID officials refused to comment on the matter.