CID Summons Abhishek Banerjee For Questioning, Serves Notice At Kalighat Residence
He has been called in connection with the mismatches of signatures of some Trinamool MLAs on a resolution nominating the Opposition leader in the Assembly.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Kolkata: Officials of the criminal investigation department (CID) of Kolkata police on Saturday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the mismatches of signatures of some party legislators on a resolution nominating the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal legislative Assembly.
The officials visited Banrjee's Kalighat residence to personally serve him the notice, asking him to appear for questioning at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan at 12 PM on Monday.
Following the declaration of the assembly results, Trinamool's Ballygunge MLA Shovan Chatterjee was selected to lead the Opposition. However, a controversy erupted surrounding the letter submitted by Trinamool Congress to the Speaker regarding this matter. It is alleged that the letter bears the signatures of 70 MLAs; yet, the signatures of many of these legislators do not match the originals.
The CID has already visited the residences of several Trinamool MLAs while probing the matter. They reached Banerjee's house on the Harish Mukherjee Road in connection with this. However, upon reaching the premises, the investigating officers were unable to gain immediate entry and were compelled to wait outside for a considerable period before finally entering the house. Meanwhile, a separate CID team proceeded to Banerjee's other residence in Kalighat. The CID officials refused to comment on the matter.
Banerjee told the media that he was unaware of the reason behind the CID's visit, as no prior notice was served. Subsequently, he met with the CID officials and received the notice standing on the street. He said he has yet to go through the notice and would discuss the matter with his lawyer. However, CID sources said he has been summoned to appear at Bhabani Bhawan.
"I have nothing to hide. Whenever the ED or CBI has summoned me in the past, I appeared. When they summoned me to Delhi, I went. I am cooperating. During the 'Nabajowar' campaign, the CBI and ED summoned me. I went. All in all, I have appeared before them 10 to 12 times. I have never fled anywhere," Banerjee said.
Accusing the BJP government of misusing its power, Banerjee said, "If they continue to misuse their authority, they will not remain in power for long. By resorting to such tactics, they will not be able to drive us off the battlefield. Not everyone is willing to grovel before Modi and Amit Shah."
Speaking out vociferously on the corruption allegations levelled against Chief Minister Suvendu Ahikari, when he was with Trinamool, he pointed out that no Chief Minister in Bengal had ever been caught on camera accepting money. However, the incumbent Chief Minister has indeed been seen doing so.
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